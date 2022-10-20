Gophers men’s golf places second in Alister Mackenzie Invitational – The Minnesota Daily

Antoine Sale ended day one in second place, but ultimately tied for third after his performance in the final round.

Last week, the Gophers men’s golf team returned from California after competing in the two-day Alister Mackenzie Invitational. After day one, the Gophers were placed in third place with Harvard University in first, but that quickly changed the following day.

As a team, the Gophers finished in second place with a final score of 856, just 13 strokes behind the tournament champions, University of California, Berkeley.

Senior Antoine Sale finished the tournament with four birdies, which put him at a score of one under par. Overall, Sale went 67-70-71 over the course of the three-round event, which put him within the top three individual scorers of the tournament.

Junior Ben Waria hit five birdies in the third round, finishing with a score of 71, just one under par. Overall, his scores were 70-74-71, which put him in a tie for 15th place.

Graduate student Lincoln Johnson tied with his senior teammate Harrison Arnold for 20th place. Both hit four birdies in the fourth round. Arnold had a score of two over par in the third round, whereas Johnson was just one over par.

Graduate student Jacob Pederson added two birdies in the third round during a one over par performance. Pederson’s three-round score was 72-75-73, putting him in a tie for 33rd place.

Lastly, sophomore Bennett Swavely competed in the tournament as an individual tied for 36th place with a three-round score of 74-72-75.

The Gophers will travel to Windermere, Florida for the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational later this month for their last tournament of the fall season.