Gophers men’s basketball lands five-star, 7-foot Recruit Dennis Evans

Ben Johnson made the biggest splash in recruiting for the Gophers men’s basketball program in nearly 20 years with a commitment Monday from five-star California center Dennis Evans.

The 7-1 senior from Riverside Hillcrest picked the Gophers over Texas Christian, but he also had an offer from defending national champion Kansas.

Arguably the top shot blocker in the 2023 class, Evans is the highest-rated incoming U Recruit since former Hopkins star Kris Humphries in 2003 —ranked 13th nationally by Rivals.com.

“He’s a different kid,” said longtime Team Inland Basketball AAU Coach Elvert “Kool-Aid” Perry, who visited Minnesota earlier this month with Evans and his family. “He wanted to go somewhere he could have an immediate impact.”

Not since the 1980s have the Gophers landed an incoming Recruit rated higher from out of state than Evans, who is also ranked 27th in his class by 247Sports.com and 28th by PrepHoops.com.

Johnson’s 2023 class also includes four-star Rolling Meadows (Ill.) guard Cameron Christie, who recently moved up to 84th nationally in 247Sports.com rankings.

“I’ve built a really good relationship and got to know a good bit about the staff while I was up there visiting,” Evans told 247Sports.com. “I like the fact that they push their guys real hard and that they are willing to help each and every player get better.”

Evans is working on expanding his Offensive skills beyond the paint. He used his 7-7 wingspan to block 10 or more shots five times last season, including a 16-block game. That was the fifth best mark in California prep history.

Despite finishing last in the Big Ten in 2021-22, the Gophers sold Evans early in the recruiting process on helping them build a program into a contender. Johnson and Assistant Marcus Jenkins, a California native, first saw Evans last year when recruiting current freshman guard Jaden Henley.

“Ben and Marcus have done a tremendous job recruiting Dennis,” Perry said. “They’ve been honest and up front. It wasn’t about the NIL stuff and all that. We were just looking for the right environment. Minnesota has an environment. Jaden loves it there.”

TCU and the Gophers were Evans’ finalists, which shocked the recruiting world because the Jayhawks and other higher profile college programs were not considered in the end.

The Gophers took advantage of Evans’ relationship with Henley, a 6-7 guard from Ontario, Calif., who played with him in the Inland AAU program.

“It does help me to get to know a little bit more because I get to ask him questions,” Evans told the Star Tribune earlier. “I think he can be really good. He’s a hard worker and someone I’ve grown up with for a while. Someone I’ve got to see blossom.”

Evans’ father is seven feet tall, but he never played college basketball. Evans grew 10 inches in the seventh and eighth grades when he first learned the game in San Bernardino. He was already 6-11 and wore size 16 shoes by the time he entered high school.

“If the people around him are patient he has a chance to be a very, very impactful player,” said Veteran national recruiting expert Frank Burlison, who thought Evans was closer to 7-2 in height. “He brings some rare things, especially in this modern era of basketball.”

A raw Talent with only one Division I offer last year, Evans got Stronger and his confidence soared as a junior. He averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks, including five games with 10 blocks or more.

Playing for Team USA’s U17 World Cup squad, Evans won a gold medal in Spain this summer. He was also one of the top performers at the USA junior national team training camp this month in Colorado Springs.

Evans heard from several top Power Five schools after performing well during the AAU season and for Team USA this summer, but the Gophers already stood out with him.

“He’s very coachable,” Hillcrest Coach Jackson Wood said. “Even staying down and using his length, he gets blocks without jumping. Waits until the Offensive player jumps. He’s got it all figured out at the high school level [rim protecting]. But in the Big Ten, it’s a huge step to the next level. I’m excited to see what he does at that level.”