Gophers full Women’s basketball schedule announced
The Gophers Women’s basketball team will begin its fifth season under Coach Lindsay Whalen on Oct. 30 with a home exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls.
Minnesota’s schedule, announced Wednesday, will feature 29 regular season games starting against Western Illinois on Nov. 7 at Williams Arena.
The schedule builds towards the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Target Center for the first time. Here’s a list of the Gophers’ games with tipoff times and TV info TBA:
October 30 — Wisconsin-River Falls (exhibition)
Nov. 7 — Western Illinois
Nov. 13—Lehigh
Nov. 17 — at North Dakota State
Nov. 20 — Presbyterian
Nov. 26 — at Virginia
Nov. 27 — vs. Liberty (Charlottesville, Va.)
December 1 — Wake Forest
December 3—Penn State
December 7 — Kentucky
December 10 — at Iowa
December 12—Chicago State
December 14 — Milwaukee
Dec 22 — Eastern Illinois
Dec 30 — at Maryland
Jan. 5—Ohio State
Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin
Jan. 12 — Rutgers
Jan. 15 — Illinois
Jan. 18 — at Penn State
Jan. 21 — at Purdue
Jan. 29 — Michigan
February 2 — Indiana
February 5 — at Illinois
February 8 — at Ohio State
February 11 — Wisconsin
February 15 — Nebraska
February 18 — at Northwestern
February 22 — at Michigan State
February 26—Purdue