Gophers full Women’s basketball schedule announced

The Gophers Women’s basketball team will begin its fifth season under Coach Lindsay Whalen on Oct. 30 with a home exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls.

Minnesota’s schedule, announced Wednesday, will feature 29 regular season games starting against Western Illinois on Nov. 7 at Williams Arena.

The schedule builds towards the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Target Center for the first time. Here’s a list of the Gophers’ games with tipoff times and TV info TBA:

October 30 — Wisconsin-River Falls (exhibition)

Nov. 7 — Western Illinois

Nov. 13—Lehigh

Nov. 17 — at North Dakota State

Nov. 20 — Presbyterian

Nov. 26 — at Virginia

Nov. 27 — vs. Liberty (Charlottesville, Va.)

December 1 — Wake Forest

December 3—Penn State

December 7 — Kentucky

December 10 — at Iowa

December 12—Chicago State

December 14 — Milwaukee

Dec 22 — Eastern Illinois

Dec 30 — at Maryland

Jan. 5—Ohio State

Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin

Jan. 12 — Rutgers

Jan. 15 — Illinois

Jan. 18 — at Penn State

Jan. 21 — at Purdue

Jan. 29 — Michigan

February 2 — Indiana

February 5 — at Illinois

February 8 — at Ohio State

February 11 — Wisconsin

February 15 — Nebraska

February 18 — at Northwestern

February 22 — at Michigan State

February 26—Purdue