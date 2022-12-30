Gophers fall at No. 16 Maryland 107-85

Four players scored in double figures, but the Gophers dropped a 107-85 decision to No. 16 Maryland in a Big Ten Women’s basketball game on Friday afternoon in College Park, Md.

Alanna Micheaux led the way for Minnesota (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) with a season high 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Maggie Czinano had a career-high 16 points off the bench, and Mara Braun and Katie Borowicz scored 10 each.

Freshman guard Amaya Battle had perhaps the best game of all for the Gophers, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block while making 4 of 9 shots from the floor.

Diamond Miller led Maryland (11-3, 2-1) with 22 points. Like the Gophers, four Terrapins scored in double figures.

The Terps led 24-15 after the first quarter and were up by as many as 19 points Midway through the second quarter before the Gophers came alive, using a 15-2 run to narrow their deficit to six points with 2:46 left in the half

But leading 48-39 at halftime, Maryland pulled away for good in the third quarter, outscoring Minnesota 35-22.

The Gophers shot 47.9 percent (34 of 71) from the floor, their best shooting in three Big Ten games this season. Maryland shot 53.2 percent (42 of 79).

Minnesota won the rebounding battle 43-34. But the big difference was turnovers, with the Terps converting 23 Gophers turnovers into 30 points. Minnesota forced six turnovers that led to just two points.

