Gophers debut in college football polls after beating Michigan State

The University of Minnesota football team is ranked in the top-25 for the first time in nearly two years after the Gophers pounded Michigan State, 34-7, in East Lansing on Saturday.

The Gophers improved to 4-0 on the season, and have out-scored their four opponents by a combined 183-24 in the process. Sunday, they ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll, and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Minnesota was last ranked on Oct. 18, 2020.

Without top receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who had season-ending leg surgery on Wednesday, Tanner Morgan was 23-of-26 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, hitting 10 different receivers on the day. Two of those were to Daniel Jackson. Mo Ibrahim had 22 carries for 110 yards, and scored his 41st career touchdown to pass Darrell Thompson for the all-time lead at Minnesota for running backs.

Defensively, the Gophers limited the Spartans to 45 first half yards and forced three turnovers. Justin Walley had an interception and recovered a fumble, and Danny Striggow intercepted a screen pass.

Minnesota entered the game with the No. 2 overall offense and defense in college football. The Gophers piled up 508 total yards, and 32 first downs. The defense limited Michigan State to just 240 total yards, and a mere 38 on the ground.

The Gophers are back home this week, hosting Purdue for Homecoming at 11 am at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game is a “Stripe Out” which means fans are encouraged to check their seat sections for whether they should wear maroon or gold apparel.