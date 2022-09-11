Gophers basketball’s “Sweet Lou” Hudson honored at Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony posthumously

Known for one of the purest jump shots in basketball during his Gophers and NBA career, Lou Hudson proved to be among the best shooters and scorers of his day.

On Saturday, “Sweet Lou” was honored posthumously during his Naismith Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 basketball class enshrinement in Springfield, Mass.

Hudson’s daughter Adrienne represented him on stage during the ceremony, following the induction of former Gophers and Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen. Presenters for Hudson were Hall of Famers Spencer Haywood and Jamaal Wilkes.

In 2014, Hudson died of a stroke, leaving behind a legacy that included a 13-year NBA career with six all-star selections and 17,940 points. He was the fourth pick of the 1966 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who retired his No. 23 jersey.

“This is such a bittersweet moment knowing that my father could not be present to accept one of the highest honors most athletes dream about their entire career,” she said. “He had one of the purest jump shots. He could create magic on the basketball court. And he had a special connection with his fans and the community.”

A Greensboro, NC, native, Hudson was part of the first Black recruiting class for Gophers basketball in 1962, along with Archie Clark and Don Yates.

In 1966, Hudson was an All-American selection after averaging 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds in his career with the Gophers, who retired his No. 14 jersey in 1994.

“We want to congratulate Lou and his family on the Naismith Hall of Fame induction,” Gophers men’s basketball Coach Ben Johnson said. “Unbelievable accomplishment for a guy who has done a lot for our university. … Lou being a pioneer as one of the first Black Scholarship players for men’s basketball really paved the way for many generations to come.”

