Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent

Ben Johnson’s 2022-23 Minnesota Golden Gophers might get beat most nights this season, but so it goes when developing a bunch of freshmen for what could be a special few years ahead.

Johnson took over a team last season that was made up primarily of transfer players after most of the team under Richard Pitino entered the Portal and got out of town. In short order, Johnson has restocked the roster with young talent, headlined by a trio of 2022 Minnesota high school graduates.

Pharrel Payne (Park of Cottage Grove), Braeden Carrington (Park Center) and Josh Ola-Joseph (Osseo) are all playing key minutes as true freshmen, as is Jaden Henley (Ontario, California).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button