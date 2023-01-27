Gophers add support staff members to football coaching staff

Three additions have been made to the Minnesota football support staff, head Coach PJ Fleck announced Thursday.

Shaq Vann has been named an Offensive Graduate assistant, while Keegan O’Hara is an Offensive Analyst and Dennis Dottin-Carter is joining as a senior defensive analyst.

A native of South Bend, Ind., Vann comes to Minnesota after two seasons as an Offensive Graduate Assistant at Eastern Michigan, his alma mater. This past season, the Eagles reached nine wins for the second time in program history and won a Bowl game for the first time in 35 seasons.

A running back for EMU from 2015-19, Vann played in 44 games and finished his career ranked sixth in program history with 24 career touchdowns and seventh with career 2,577 rushing yards. A three-time team captain, Vann led the team in rushing in 2018-19, while as a redshirt freshman in 2015, he was named Eastern Michigan’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

O’Hara spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a Graduate Assistant working with the Buckeyes wide receivers. With O’Hara’s help, Marvin Harrison Jr. was a unanimous First-Team All-American, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

A Chicago native, O’Hara was at Western Michigan from 2018-21 where he was both an undergraduate Assistant Coach working with tight ends and wide receivers as well as a Graduate Assistant with wide receivers. The Broncos’ wide receivers Coach for the 2020-21 seasons was current Gophers’ co-offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Greg Harbaugh. O’Hara helped Harbaugh with the development of D’Wayne Eskridge, the 56th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by Seattle, and Skyy Moore, who was the 54th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Kansas City.

Dottin-Carter was Yale’s Assistant head coach, co-defensive Coordinator and defensive Line Coach for the 2022 Ivy League Champions. Defensive linemen Reid Nickerson and Clay Patterson each earned Second-Team All-Ivy honors under Dottin-Carter’s tutelage.

Prior to Yale, Dottin-Carter spent five seasons as UConn’s defensive line coach. During the 2016 season he coached Foley Fatukasi to All-American Athletic Conference honors before being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Before UConn, Dottin-Carter coached for five seasons at the University of Delaware where he was the Blue Hens’ defensive line Coach before being promoted to co-defensive Coordinator in 2014. He was selected as interim head Coach during the 2016 season. At Delaware, Dottin-Carter oversaw the development of 2013 All-American Zach Kerr who signed with the Indianapolis Colts and spent eight seasons in the NFL.

Dottin-Carter began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Maine, in 2008 as a tight ends coach. He went on to Coach fullbacks, running backs, defensive line and special teams in his five-year tenure that overlapped with Minnesota defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi, who was the Black Bears’ special teams Coordinator and defensive backs Coach in 2007-08 and the defensive Coordinator and linebackers Coach from 2009-11.

A native of Cambridge, Mass., Dottin-Carter earned his degree in kinesiology and physical education from Maine following a standout playing career in which he led the Black Bears to Atlantic 10 titles in 2001 and 2002. He was a first team All-Atlantic 10 selection as a defensive end in 2002 when he was also named All-New England.

