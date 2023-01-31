Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of Graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,” said head Coach Keegan Cook. “She is the exact person and athlete we were looking to join our program. Kylie is an elite and experienced competitor who will elevate our team immediately. She has the ability to pursue our sport at the highest level and I’m looking forward to the shared work ahead to get her there.”

Prior to joining the ‘U’, Murr played for four years at Ohio State, where she leaves as the program’s all-time digs leader (1,935). She played in 116 matches (422 sets) in her four seasons, averaging 4.59 digs, 1.06 assists and 0.15 service aces per set. In her senior season, she was named First Team All-Big Ten, AVCA All-America Honorable mention, AVCA All-Northeast Region and won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. She played in 31 matches, leading the team with 4.69 digs per set, including 10 20+ dig and two 30+ dig games.

“It is truly a blessing to have the opportunity to wear a Minnesota volleyball jersey for my last year of eligibility,” said Murr. “When exploring my options, I was looking to be surrounded by amazing people, a place full of tradition and be a part of a competitive team. Minnesota volleyball was just that. I am so ready to be a part of this team and to compete in the Maroon and Gold!”

Also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Murr set the program’s single-season record for total digs (559) and digs per set (4.90) as a freshman in 2019. During her time at OSU, the Buckeyes made the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 three-times, including the program’s first Elite Eight since 2004 in her senior season in 2022.

Before OSU, Murr was a four-year letterwinner at Yorktown High School, earning All-Indiana, All-Hoosier Heritage Conference and All-County honors in each season. She helped her school win a pair of state championships in 2016 and 2018. She broke the school’s single-season record with 754 digs as a junior and led the team with 565 digs as a senior. Named a 2018 Under Armor Second Team All-American, she was also a three-time AAU All-American playing for Munciana Volleyball Club. Here she competed with Gophers setter Melani Shaffmaster, winning back-to-back AAU national championships during their time.

Minnesota began practicing again last week as the 2023 spring semester gets underway. The Gophers return seven Athletes who started matches last year in the 2022 run to the NCAA Regional Semifinal. AVCA First Team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair and First Team All-Big Ten selection Melani Shaffmaster return to pace Minnesota in year one of the Keegan Cook era in Minneapolis.

The Gophers added two freshmen spring enrollees in outside/opposite Sydney Schnichels (Willmar, Minn.) and middle blocker Calissa Minatee (Kansas City, Mo.). Each was ranked in the top-50 nationally by multiple recruiting outlets and played in the Under Armor All-American game in early January.

In 2022, the ‘U’ finished No. 10 in the final AVCA Poll, its eighth straight top-10 finish nationally.

Kylie Murr’s Collegiate Accolades:

2022 Women’s Collegiate National Team Selection

Academic All-Big Ten (2020-22)

AVCA All-America Honorable Mention (2022)

AVCA All-Northeast Region (2019, 2021, 2022)

AVCA Northeast Region Freshman of the Year (2019)

All-Big Ten First Team (2022)

All-Big Ten Second Team (2019, 2020-21)

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2019)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2022)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (9.20.21; 10.3.22; 10.24.22; 11.14.22)

Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Athlete (2021, 2022)

Ohio State’s All-Time Digs Leader (1,935)

(info courtesy of Gopher Sports)