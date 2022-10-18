Gopher Alums in the NBA

The University of Minnesota is well represented within the NBA scene, having seven alumni currently playing, coaching or broadcasting within the league.

Amir Coffey (played from 2016-19) is in his fourth professional NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first two years with the organization, Coffey averaged 3.2 points per game and nine minutes per game. The Hopkins, Minn., product made his presence known in 2021-22 when he averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 22.7 minutes played for the Clippers. He later signed a three-year contract with the Clippers this past summer.

In addition, the Gophers also have five alumni coaching in the NBA ranks. JB Bickerstaff (1998-2001) begins his sixth season as an NBA coach, including his fourth with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ryan Saunders (2004-08) Returns to NBA coaching Ranks as an Assistant with the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Burleson (1998-2003) is now the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, while Bobby Jackson (1995-97) is the head coach for the Stockton Kings, both of which are in the G League team.

Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer Mychal Thompson (1974-78) is in his 20th season as the Los Angeles Lakers color commentator. Jim Petersen (1980-84) is in his 23rd year as a broadcaster for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Quincy Lewis (1995-99) is set to embark on a new career within the NBA as a part of the Utah Jazz in an outreach/alumni role.

Please note, NBA G League rosters have not been finalized and the G League draft will occur Saturday, Oct. 22. G League training Camps begin Oct. 24 with the regular season starting on Dec. 27. Check back to gophersports.com for a final list of Gopher alums in the G League and international competition.