GOP Chair Says George Santos Claimed He Was a Volleyball ‘Star’ at College He Didn’t Attend

Members of the The Nassau County Republican Committee has called for Rep. George Santos to resign immediately after a series of reports indicating the newly minted Long Island representative fabricated huge swaths of his personal backstory and resume. Chairman Joseph Cairo divulged what appears to be a new, especially ridiculous lie in castigating Santos.

“He told me — I remember this specifically — that I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said, to laughter. “What can I tell you?”

Cairo also indicated that Santos is no longer welcome at Nassau County GOP meetings or events and that they “do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” noting that he had “deceived” lawmakers, the media, the party, and the county’s constituents. Cairo added that Santos’ lies were “not mere fibs,” but a Disgrace to the House of Representatives that harmed many groups, specifically “the families that were Touched by the Horrors of the Holocaust.”

The New York state Republican Party said Santos should resign later on Wednesday. “I support the Nassau Republicans’ decision today to request the resignation of George Santos,” Chairman Nick Langworthy wrote in a statement.

In December, The New York Times exposed a series of lies Santos made regarding his resume, including fabrications regarding attending prestigious Universities and having worked for major financial institutions. A follow up report by Forward found that Santos had claimed to be a “proud American Jew,” and the descendant of Holocaust survivors, despite Ancestral records indicating that Santos had no Jewish ancestry.

Federal authorities and Nassau County prosecutors have initiated investigations exploring whether Santos’ fabrications and public misrepresentations constitute criminal activity. Despite this, Santos was sworn in as a member of Congress on Friday, and has spent his initial days in office dodging questions from reporters.

Santos told Reporters at the Capitol he will not resign.

They elaborated later is Twitter. “I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living ,” they wrote. “I will NOT resign!”

