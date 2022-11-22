Goose Creek providing extra funding to city staff and golf course renovations

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) – More money for city employees and renovations to Crowfield Golf Club — The City of Goose Creek unanimously approved these new ordinances to keep up with competition.

People who play Crowfield Golf Club say these renovations will improve their overall experience at the course. As far as funding is concerned, the city says they are using money they already have to pay for this, and they’ll still have some left over for employee bonuses.

The City of Goose Creek approves Merit one-time bonuses for both full and part-time employees. City officials say the longer someone has been employed by the city in addition to their end of year evaluation, they can be eligible for up to $1,500 in bonus pay. This money is coming from savings in the city’s 2022 budget and will total at least $315,000.

Frank Johnson, spokesperson for the City of Goose Creek, says employees will also be given a cost-of-living increase of 5% across the board.

“It’s just saying thank you to our city employees,” Johnson said. “It’s a way to stay competitive in a region where there are a lot of other municipalities out there. We are the best municipality. So, we want to make sure we are attracting the best talent. It’s about attracting and retaining Talent for city employees.”

The City of Goose Creek will also expand the club house at Crowfield Golf Club with an outside covered seating area for the bar and grill and extra space to host events.

Megan Leland, who plays at Crowfield Golf Club, says the club house needs to be improved.

“It’ll be able to fit more people because right now it’s very tiny,” Leland said. “And just a little bit of people is really echoey and loud.”

John Reilly, who started playing at Crowfield in July, says it will be more beneficial for everyone who comes here.

Mike Cool is also an avid player at the club.

“This is an asset for the city of Goose Creek and these improvements will do nothing but improve the asset the city owns,” Cool said.

The renovations will be paid for using the city’s Hospitality tax under the 2022 budget, and what’s left over will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Andy Motroni, another golfer, says there’s a lot of ways to spend Leftover money.

“Maybe not giving it out in the first place would’ve been a good idea, but nevertheless, now that it’s here and it needs to be spent, I think it is a good a way to spend it as any,” Motroni said.

These golfers, like Braylee Wright, say the renovations will bring interested players and hopefully more members to the club.

“We can have more people who don’t play golf come up here and realize how good of a sport it is and afterwards you can chill out in the club house and hang out,” Wright said. “So, I think it’s good.”

The Merit one-time bonuses for all eligible employees will be issued on Dec. 16. As far as the club house, there is no set timeline for construction, but city officials say the plans will be put out to bid in the next several months.

