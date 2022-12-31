Goose Creek promotes public art push with Art in the Park | News

GOOSE CREEK — The Recreation department is kicking off the new year by promoting a public Art in the Park event.

To be Hosted Jan. 7 at Graffiti Park, the day will be jam-packed with food trucks, live music, giveaways, spray painting and even a couple of muralists — Louie Thompkins and Patch Whiskey — doing live Demos to showcase their work and teach others how to spray paint .

“We’re working towards the mission of turning the Red Bank area into what we’re calling, ‘the place to create,'” said Adam Kelly, the city’s marketing, branding and design assistant. Ultimately, he noted, the goal is “to turn Red Bank Road into a pedestrian-oriented, mixed use, pro-arts corridor.”

The upcoming family-oriented event, he said, is designed to have fun and let residents express their creativity through art.

This is the second event being hosted at Graffiti Park, which opened in 2021. The first was Fall Family Fun Day in November 2021, which Kelly said had the same premise as Art in the Park. It’s part of an effort with the Cultural Arts Commission to promote public art, using the hashtag #CreekArt to help gain traction on social media. Kelly said there are more than 1,400 posts on Instagram under the hashtag.

Thompkins, one of the muralists who will showcase his art, said he helped the city build Graffiti Park.

“I went to a City Council meeting and was like, ‘Hey, check out these other Parks in different states where people can just go and paint whatever, whenever,'” Thompkins said. “They already had an idea of ​​doing something like that, but they didn’t know how to go about doing it. So when I stepped in, we teamed up and did it together, and made it all happen.”

Thompkins said he plans on showing people how to paint one-on-one at Art in the Park. He’ll also be giving away shirts with characters from his art on it.

Mayor Greg Habib said Goose Creek has made public art an important part of the city.

“Our Goose Creek Recreation team is continuing to Transform our Hometown through art, and the Art in the Park event is the latest example of that effort,” Habib said in a statement. “We have several new initiatives coming in 2023, and I couldn’t be more excited as I look ahead to 2023 both at Red Bank Road and throughout the city.”

Some of the initiatives include a Sanitation Truck Vinyl Wrap Contest — an ongoing contest, with entries being accepted up until Jan. 31 — and a city banner contest for the Red Bank area. The second contest is over. Winning banners will be put up in early 2023, according to city Spokesman Frank Johnson.

Kelly said the Recreation department will try to have art-inspired events periodically throughout the year.

Art in the Park is on Jan. 7 from 12:30-3 pm in Graffiti Park. For more information, visit the City of Goose Creek’s website.