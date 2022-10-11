Google Cloud Database GM: Goal For Partners Is ‘Everything Simpler’

‘A lot of these friction points are being removed by design,’ Google Cloud exec Gerrit Kazmaier tells CRN in an interview ahead of Next 2022.

Gerrit Kazmaier, Google’s vice president and general manager for database, data analytics and Looker

Some of Google Cloud’s biggest Announcements at Next 2022 around data cloud and BigQuery – new BigLake support for Apache Iceberg, BigQuery support for Unstructured data and new integrations with MongoDB and Collibra – should make “everything simpler” for Google Cloud data partners.

Gerrit Kazmaier – Google’s vice president and general manager for database, data analytics and Looker – described the company’s partner-driven strategy around data analytics offerings for customers and how opening up the partner Ecosystem helps everyone in an interview with CRN before Next.

“It makes everything simpler,” Kazmaier said. “A lot of these friction points are being removed by design. When you are a partner, you need to consider complexity in what you’re offering because you need to bring it to your customer.”

[RELATED: The 10 Hottest Google Cloud Tools Of 2022 (So Far)]

Kazmaier continued: “By taking all of the Plumbing out in between our partners, they can really focus on the business outcomes, how they position the value scenario to our customers. They are not required now to go into the depth of the technical integration side, audit for themselves, or take their customers through that.”

They said that Google Cloud has more than 70 systems integrators (SI) with data specialties and more than 170 who have analytics expertise.

Google Next 2022 runs online Tuesday to Thursday with small in-person events.

Miles Ward, chief technology officer of Los Angeles-based Google partner SADA – No. 102 is CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 – told CRN in an interview that customers call BigQuery in particular “the killer app” and “the superpower” for price performance advantages.

Customers have taken work down from weeks to minutes and tens of thousands of dollars “down to dollars.”

“This is a problem that customers will increasingly have, and this is an unbelievable solution to it,” Ward said. “And so the surrounding Ecosystem of tools becomes increasingly important and Google’s making, I think, really important investments.”

Some of the biggest updates from Next 2022 around Google Cloud’s data offerings include new support from Google storage engine BigLake for the Apache Iceberg open-source table format, with upcoming support for Delta and Hudi.

“After extensive work with our partners and customers, it became clear that actually partners leverage open source file formats because it gives them independence and flexibility,” Kazmaier said. “Customers increasingly understand data as an important asset so they want to have more control over how they manage it, and understand it’s not just something in some cloud storage system, but something that they can actually have control over themselves directly.”

BigQuery has also gained support for unstructured data. Entering preview is new BigQuery support for open-source analytics engine Apache Spark, according to Google.

Google’s data cloud gained new integrations with MongoDB, Palantir, Collibra and Elastic, according to the company. MongoDB will launch new templates for customers to move data between Atlas and BigQuery.

Palantir will use BigQuery as the data engine for Foundry Ontology. And Collibra will integrate with Dataplex for more controls on data stored across all major clouds and on-premises environments, according to the company.

Kazmaier called Google’s partner Ecosystem and data technology a differentiator in the competitive cloud and analytics space.

“Everyone has a keen interest to leverage Google’s differentiated data technology and build their own differentiation based off of that, and it’s a rapidly growing number because we have such a big Developer and channel centricity and are making sure that we have APIs for our products and the Marketplace concept to support them,” he said.

Here’s what else Kazmaier had to say.