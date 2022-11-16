Google Arts & Culture launches website devoted to the riches of Cleveland’s ‘outsized’ cultural scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Google, the global search engine, wants the world to know more about Cleveland’s vibrant arts and culture community — much more.

On Wednesday, November 16, the company is scheduled to launch a new website on its Google Arts & Culture platform devoted exclusively to Cleveland: goo.gle/explorecleveland.

Entitled, “Created in Cleveland: From industrial Powerhouse to bustling arts city,” the site will go live at 4 pm, during an event at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Invited speakers include Mayor Justin Bibb, Gregg Harris, the Rock Hall’s CEO, Jane Alexander, the chief digital officer at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and Surya Tubach, the US lead for the Arts & Culture website.

“Part of our mission is to make the world’s culture accessible in the same way that Google search makes the world’s information accessible,” Tubach said in an interview before the event with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

Tony Sias, president and CEO of Karamu House, one of the initial participating institutions, said earlier this week he was excited that his institution would be part of the launch.

“It’s a great thing from a national perspective to talk about the culturally rich community that we have,” he said. “We’re kind of a best-kept secret.”

What’s included

The Cleveland site will feature 18 of the city’s cultural organizations with narratives and images in a scrolling, Slideshow format, plus videos, archives, and links. At least 10 locations will be spotlighted with wraparound images created through Google’s 360° Museum Street View.

A link to Frequently asked questions provided to participating institutions shows that Google isn’t monetizing the website through advertising or charging participants any fees.

In addition to Karamu House, the nation’s oldest African-American theater, the participants include the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Rock Hall, the Christmas Story House & Museum, the Baseball Heritage Museum, and the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

Other participants include the Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cleveland Public Library, Akron Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, Transformer Station, FRONT International and the Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center and the OCA Greater Cleveland — Asian Pacific American Advocates.

Destination Cleveland, the region’s non-profit convention and visitors bureau, is also featured.

Dancers perform in “Black Nativity” at Karamu House, one of 18 participating organizations in the new Google web page on arts and culture in Cleveland.Courtesy Google, Marie-Isabella Rogers

Sections of the website focus on topics including, “Welcome to Ohio,” “Cleveland Created…” “Discover like a local,” “Choose your season,” “Food brings people together,” “Take a tour through Cleveland ,” and “Don’t miss the game: Cheer on the super teams!”

Users can spin through a 360-degree view from the upper balcony at Severance Hall, explore a fashion show at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center, or virtually attend cultural celebrations in Cleveland’s AsiaTown.

“It’s increasing the visibility of the entire Cleveland arts and culture community,” said Alexander. “It’s a way for us to leverage our strengths and partner and grow the entire community.”

The goal of Google Arts & Culture, in addition to driving traffic to the search engine, is to raise the profile of participating organizations, to help them grow local and international audiences, and to help brand Google as an online hub for information about arts and culture.

“Aggregating 18 cultural organizations for Cleveland in one place is a good thing; it doesn’t exist in a complete or satisfying way anywhere else,” said Cleveland philanthropist and cultural entrepreneur Fred Bidwell.

Bidwell is the co-creator of the nonprofit Transformer Station gallery in Ohio City and founding CEO of the FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, both of which are among the 18 participants in the Google launch.

The first step

Google inaugurated its Arts & Culture platform in 2011. Today, the project features more than 3,000 institutions in 85 countries.

As the platform grew, Google became aware that most of the Featured institutions in the US were big ones located in large cities, such as the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, or the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Tubach said.

“We saw that a lot of our partners were clustered along the coasts and we realized that meant we weren’t talking about the full Incredible kaleidoscope of American culture,” she said.

The FRONT 2018 “Judith’s Hand” sculpture at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland makes an appearance on the new Google webpage devoted to Cleveland arts and culture.Courtesy Google, Marie-Isabella Rogers

To address the issue, Google Arts & Culture launched a new program in 2019 focusing on individual US cities. The goal was to raise the profile of what Tubach called “lesser-known pockets of culture that are in these really driving, really Incredible cities that folks might not know much about.”

Cleveland will be the sixth city in the program, along with Kansas City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee.

Tubach described Cleveland’s cultural sector as “outsized” in relation to the region’s population.

“You have the oldest Black theater in the United States, one of the top five orchestras, an Incredible art museum, and then up-and-coming small organizations,” she said. “These groups are really doing a lot of work to create a super thriving cultural scene. People from Cleveland have a lot to be proud of.”

Participation could grow

Google Arts & Culture chose the 18 participating institutions in Cleveland by Networking first through the Ohio History Connection, based in Columbus, the state’s nonprofit historical society.

In the future, the list of participants could grow, Tubach said.

Some organizations contacted by Google declined to participate because the search engine requires institutions to create and upload their own content to the Google platform.

Organizations must also provide new content, including written narratives and visual images if they want their portions of the website to be updated.

That’s going to be easier and cheaper for a large institution, such as the Cleveland Museum of Art, which already devotes substantial staff time and investment in developing online content for its own hefty website.

Uploading content to the Google web page will be a matter of “copy and paste,” for the art museum, Alexander said. “There isn’t any heavy lifting to be part of these launches.”

For the museum, the Google website will become another portal, or “repository,” through which users can access more than 30,000 artworks in its permanent collection that are considered to be in the public domain.

In 2019, the museum launched its Open Access program, through which it waived digital rights to roughly half of its collection considered to be in the public realm.

For Karamu House, participating in the Google program required a staff member to spend about 30% of her time for six months. The organization had to conduct research in its archives, digitize photographs in high resolution to Google specifications, and write historical narratives.

Sias said he considers the investment to be worthwhile because it aligns with Karamu’s mission to educate audiences locally and worldwide about the development of Black theater in Cleveland. He also said Karamu would update its Google content Quarterly and that he expected future updates would take less time.

Sias said he hopes that being Featured on the Google platform could lead to ticket sales and greater participation in Karamu educational programs. But he said that for now, “being one of the 18” initial participants, “speaks volumes to our relevance in the community.”

Bidwell said the Google site could drive attendance at Cleveland’s cultural venues through individual links to the websites of participating organizations.

But he said the Google page is not designed as a universal, routinely updated calendar providing a panoramic view of all cultural offerings in Cleveland in real-time. No such site exists.

Instead, he described the Google page as “a framework to allow arts and culture institutions to tell their stories in a place where people are looking for those stories.”

“It’s a good atmosphere to be in,” he added. “You’re in there with all your peers from around the world, in a nice environment.”