Goodyear Moves Forward on Goal to Produce 100% Sustainable-Material Tire >GT

Goodyear Moves Forward on Goal to Produce 100% Sustainable-Material Tire
By Colin Kellaher
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. on Wednesday Unveiled a pair of advancements on the road to its goal of producing a tire made 100% from sustainable materials by 2030.
The Akron, Ohio, company unveiled a demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials and said it plans to produce and sell a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year.
Goodyear said the demonstration tire, which includes 17 featured ingredients across 12 different components, has passed all applicable regulatory testing, as well as the company’s own internal testing.
The company said the demonstration tire was also tested to have lower rolling resistance compared to a reference tire made with traditional materials, meaning it has the potential to offer better fuel savings and carbon-footprint reduction.
Goodyear, which last January released a demonstration tire with 70% sustainable-material content, said it is working with its supply base to sell such a tire in 2023.
The company said bringing a 90% sustainable-material tire to market will require further collaboration with its supply base to identify the scale needed for the materials to produce the tire at high volumes.
Goodyear in 2020 set a goal of introducing the first 100% sustainable-material tire in the industry by 2030.
