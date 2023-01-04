Goodyear Moves Forward on Goal to Produce 100% Sustainable-Material Tire >GT

GT" decoding="async" data-lazy-src="https://mw3.wsj.net/mw5/content/logos/mw_logo_social.png?is-pending-load=1" srcset="" />

By Colin Kellaher

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. on Wednesday Unveiled a pair of advancements on the road to its goal of producing a tire made 100% from sustainable materials by 2030.

The Akron, Ohio, company unveiled a demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials and said it plans to produce and sell a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year.