Good’s Late Goal Propels Soccer Past Kansas, 2-1

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women’s soccer used a late goal from freshman Keegan Good to hand Rival Kansas their first loss of the season, 2-1, Sunday, Sept. 4, at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.

Mizzou (3-2-1) scored two in the second half to net the comeback win after trailing 1-0 at the break. Good’s brace, her second of the game came off a pass from a fellow freshman Kylee Simmons who redirected a free kick from the sophomore Milena Fischer . Good buried the pass in the back of the net to break the stalemate and secure the win for the Tigers.

The pair of goals from Good were the first of her career. She got Mizzou on the board in the 58th minute with a shot from outside the box which found the top corner of the net to level the game at one goal apiece.

Kansas (4-1-0) opened the scoring early with a goal from just outside the penalty box in the 7th minute.

The Tigers pushed on despite the early deficit in the first half with many scoring opportunities. Missouri held possession for 50% of the half and registered 10 shots, with half of those coming on goal. However, Kansas maintained a clean sheet despite the scoring attempts through the first 45 minutes.

By the end of the match, Mizzou outshot Kansas, 16-6, with seven shots on goal and five corners.

TOP TIGERS

Good rifled home the first two goals of her career for the equalizer and winner.

Simmons Assisted on the game-winning goal for her first career assist.

Sophomore Leah Selm put in her second 90-minute performance of the season.

NOTES

The Tigers improved their all-time record against the Jayhawks to 13-10-1.

Missouri outshot Kansas 16-6. The Jayhawks’ shot total is their lowest of the season, making this the second game in a row the Tigers have held their opponents to their season-low in shot attempts.

Mizzou has scored at least one goal in all six of its matches in 2022.

UP NEXT

Mizzou Returns to action in another rivalry game, traveling to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a 7 pm CT kick. Fans can watch online via BTN+ (subscription required).

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

