Good visit may put Syracuse basketball in lead with 4-star guard, per report

In the coming days, 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland will take an official visit to Syracuse basketball, and an expert says this trip to the Hill is critically important in Williams’ current recruiting process.

The 6-foot-4 Williams, who recently vaulted into the top 100 per 247Sports and has seen his stock soar lately amid excellent performances in grassroots basketball, was offered a Scholarship by the Orange coaching staff at the end of July.

As we’ve noted in recent columns, according to recruiting services and other sources, the ‘Cuse has offered more than 20 players in the senior class, and the team is still looking for its first commitment in the 2023 cycle.

A recent article from Rivals.com basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy suggests that Syracuse basketball is firmly in the mix for Williams, who has landed around 20 offers in total and is a senior at the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md.

Syracuse basketball will soon host Talented guard Mike Williams on an official visit.

According to reports, Williams will officially visit the Orange on September 16. He made a trip to Clemson on September 2, and the Rivals.com national analyst said that the visit went quite well.

His other official visits include DePaul, which was on September 8, along with Wake Forest on September 23 and LSU on October 22, per Cassidy. Williams will also take an unofficial visit to VCU on September 30.

At present, the Orange and Clemson “seem like the teams to monitor,” Cassidy wrote. “The picture of Williams’ recruitment may begin to clear a bit following the Syracuse trip, as how things go could determine the direction of his recruitment.”

The Rivals.com Analyst added that Williams “has long been high on the Orange and a good visit could establish (head coach) Jim Boeheim’s program as the leader.”

Williams, toward the end of July, helped lead the Baltimore-based Team Thrill to the 17U division Championship in the Under Armor Association league.

When 247Sports recently updated its 2023 national rankings, Williams arrived as four stars, No. 96 overall, No. 14 at shooting guard and No. 2 in Maryland.

In late August, at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, Syracuse basketball coaches offered 2023 big man William Patterson. The 7-foot power forward/center is also a senior at the Bishop Walsh School, and he is reportedly high on the ‘Cuse as well.

We’ll obviously monitor how Williams’ upcoming official visit to the Orange goes.