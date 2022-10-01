Good Sports: Fundraising for Sweet Potato Project through golf

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Toni Wilson and the West Fresno Family Resource Center are on a mission to fundraise money for their sweet potato project at Riverside Golf Course.

It’s a program that aims to prevent school dropouts, gang involvement and substance use in African American youth.

“Fun activities, learning entrepreneurship and how to be a better person in life,” says Sweet Potato Project member Lakenyen Benjamin Brown.

Throughout the year, students like Lakenyen learn how to grow sweet potatoes, create a business plan and market their product to be sold.

“Now, they’re at the point where they want to do an actual food truck, so part of this is to fundraise to make the opportunity for them to accomplish that goal,” Wilson said.

To hopefully get that truck up and running, the group is holding its first ever sweet potato scramble golf fundraiser.

That’s got more than just green fees going to the cause.

“We have a silent auction that’s going, we have a raffle,” Wilson said.

Other students like Kaylon Randles are pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“I think that it’s turned out pretty good,” she said. “I think it’s turned out better than we actually thought it was going to be.”

Others like Lakenyen are grateful to be part of it.

As the group raises funds, it’s also hoping to open the world of golf to its community in the hopes of gaining scholarships to further educational careers.

Kaylon just got into the swing of things this week.

“I’m not going to say I’m the best, but I’m definitely not the worst, so I think this could be something I get into,” he said.

With a successful first go in the book, the Sweet Potato Project is excited for the future.