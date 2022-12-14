Good news is on the horizon

It’s only Tuesday, but it’s already been a long week on the Forty Acres. Even so, good news is on its way.

Last week, Texas recruiting operations Coordinator Tyler Johnson hinted at some positivity coming the Longhorns’ way. More than that, the Longhorns enter a highly important week of recruiting in which Steve Sarkisian is likely to make inroads towards a top recruiting class.

This week Sarkisian will be making home visits to some of the major recruits the team is after for 2022. We’ve already mentioned he will look to strengthen his bond with Anthony Hill and the Hill family on Thursday. The Longhorns’ head coach’s Authenticity should make the visit a positive one.

This weekend, Texas hosts big-time targets including Portal cornerback Gavin Holmes.

Here’s a look at potential good news coming for Texas.