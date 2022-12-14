Good news is on the horizon
It’s only Tuesday, but it’s already been a long week on the Forty Acres. Even so, good news is on its way.
Last week, Texas recruiting operations Coordinator Tyler Johnson hinted at some positivity coming the Longhorns’ way. More than that, the Longhorns enter a highly important week of recruiting in which Steve Sarkisian is likely to make inroads towards a top recruiting class.
This week Sarkisian will be making home visits to some of the major recruits the team is after for 2022. We’ve already mentioned he will look to strengthen his bond with Anthony Hill and the Hill family on Thursday. The Longhorns’ head coach’s Authenticity should make the visit a positive one.
This weekend, Texas hosts big-time targets including Portal cornerback Gavin Holmes.
Here’s a look at potential good news coming for Texas.
Ewers and Worthy are connecting on downfield passes
Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas mentioned that Quinn Ewers and Texas receivers were connecting more frequently than they had been in practice. They mentioned that Ewers and Worthy were completing deep passes as well. That bodes well for Texas heading into its Bowl game and next season.
Anthony Hill decision approaches
Anthony Hill plans to commit on December 21. Texas has a good chance to close strong.
Ryan Nibblett still leans to the Horns
Per Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas, #Texas has “calmed the waters” a bit with #Houston‘s pursuit of Ryan Niblett. Almost the entire Offensive staff will be making an in-home with Niblett on Wednesday. Houston also pushing for an in-home. #HookEm #Longhorns
— Quinn Ewers’ Heisman Trophy (@Wandering_USA) December 13, 2022
Texas is letting Nibblett know how important he is to the program. As a result, it looks like the Longhorns should win out for the elite receiver.
Gavin Holmes Headlines Portal targets
Holmes plans to visit the Longhorns this weekend. Given Terry Joseph’s success with Ryan Watts, Texas fans should be excited about bringing in another veteran cornerback.
