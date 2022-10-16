Good news in Ocala, Florida includes arts Awards and more

Area students excel in higher education

University graduates

Tyler McBride, Ocala, Master of Taxation and Data Analytics, Graduate School, University of Mississippi

Ann Elodie Robert, Ocala, Doctor of Philosophy, Graduate School, University of Mississippi

Anissa Nau, Ocala, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, School of Applied Sciences, University of Mississippi

GFWC presents OPD with gifts of Gratitude

GFWC Woman’s Club of Ocala collected candy and baked cookies for the Ocala Police Department to be presented Sept. 12 is National Encouragement Day, according to an email from Debby Ivey.

In the email, Ivey said, “We appreciate all they do and thank them for their service and to let them know we are holding them up in prayer. We presented them with bowls of goodies and trays of cookies. Two officers were presented with the frames and goodies.”

David Cook’s books benefit HOPS

Volume 2 of the late David Cook’s column collection, “The Way It Was,” is available for sale. Cook was an Ocala Star-Banner columnist and editor, as well as a local historian.

“All the proceeds go to HOPS (Historic Ocala Preservation Society),” Toni James wrote in an email. “It’s for sale primarily at Shannon Roth’s on the Square and Your Heart’s Desire.”

Dunnellon Legionnaire honored as Legionnaire of the Year

Eugene M. Thomas was recently presented with the 2021-2022 Legionnaire

of the Year award by Dunnellon American Legion Post No. 58, according to an email from Anne-Marie Conard.

Commander Ruff Pennington presented the award in recognition of outstanding leadership and service as a member of the American Legion benefiting the community, state and nation, Conard said in the email.

“Over the years Mr. Thomas was involved in many of Post 58’s activities as well as serving as Chaplain for 16 years,” Conard said in the email. “This well-deserved award was gratefully accepted and is a tribute to Mr. Thomas’ many years of devotion to the Dunnellon American Legion.”

Sun Country Trail Blazers raise $13,000+ for Alzheimer’s Association

Recently, 75 Riders joined the Sun Country Trail Blazers for Ride for A Cure. This will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, being held Nov. 5 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Matt Eaton, vice president of communications for the Florida Alzheimer’s Association, wrote in an email. The three-day Ride for a Cure event included camping, poker, Moonlight rides, a raffle and an auction. The group has raised more than $13,000 to date.

Hospice of Marion County helps recognize 101-year-old Veteran

It’s Oct. 10, Hospice of Marion County helped recognize Helen Bonomini, a Veteran and Resident of Brookdale Paddock Hills Assisted living facility, as she turned 101 years old, a press release from HMC said. Her birthday was celebrated by all Brookdale staff wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “101 Birthday Squad” in her honor.

Bonomini, who served in the Marines, was escorted from her room by three members of the local Marine Recruiting Office. Tom Howard, an HMC Volunteer and No. 1 Veteran Volunteer in the US as awarded by the national We Honor Veterans program earlier this year, helped arrange for the local Marines to attend.

Marion Cultural Alliance announces 2022 Arts Awards and Cultural Grant

recipients

During the 15th annual Applaud the Arts event, held Oct. 8 at the NOMA Black Box at The Reilly Arts Center, the Marion Cultural Alliance recognized several stars in the local arts world.

Service Award: Dr. Joanne Cornell-Ohlman. Her pro bono community projects have included several local art exhibits and programs.

Arts Educator Award: Brittany Schofield, Howard Middle School band director

Vision Award: Jessica McCune, known for using the art of speaking and Storytelling to create change.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Reeder, West Port High School arts coordinator

MCA also announced these cultural Grants recipients:

Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band: Veterans Light the Stars, $2,500

Appleton Museum of Art: Free First Fridays, $5,000

The Reilly Arts Center: Chris Botte-Live in Concert, $5,000

Ocala Symphony Orchestra: “Youthful Renderings” Performance Featuring

the Winners of the 2023 Young Artists Competition, $5,000

Ocala Civic Theatre: Lit Light-Illuminating Story Telling, $5,000

Marion Civic Chorale: Veterans Day Programs, $2,000

