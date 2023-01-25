Good news for Michigan Football with 5-star DL Justin Scott

Justin Scott was trending with Notre Dame predictions ahead of a Jan. 31 decision date. However, that’s been postponed which is good for Michigan football.

Michigan football is in the mix for a few five-stars and one of them is 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott.

Scott is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and ranked 20th overall according to the On3 Consensus rankings for the 2024 class. The defensive lineman just visited Notre Dame over the weekend and the Irish felt like the favorite.

However, Jim Harbaugh was also expected to visit Scott recently and on Tuesday, Scott announced that he was delaying his commitment which is a good thing for Michigan football.

Scott didn’t say when he was going to announce. They just said it would be delayed until further notice. What it does mean is that Notre Dame’s momentum isn’t going to lead to a commitment, at least not currently.

What it means for Michigan football

That doesn’t mean that the Irish should be counted out. Yet, the list of contenders is impressive and along with Michigan football, it includes Alabama, Colorado, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. You can also add Georgia to that list.

The Bulldogs got involved with an offer last week and you wonder if that might be playing a factor in this decision. Georgia has won the last two college football national championships and also has proven it can develop high-end talent for the NFL draft.

Michigan is a program that got a visit from Scott back in October and the Wolverines had some real momentum. The announcement that Jim Harbaugh was going to return was a big deal in this recruitment and you have to think that played a role in the delay too. At least we can hope.

Either way, it gives Michigan football a chance to keep making headway in this recruitment. If Scott takes official visits, securing one of those will be key.

Notre Dame has an 86 percent chance right now according to the On3 Prediction machine to win the commitment of Scott and if he was announcing on Sunday, that would make sense.

But he’s not and that percentage should be much lower because this announcement makes the recruitment of Justin Scott feel much more wide open.