Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ranking basketball Venues | Sports

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up Insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The “Candid Coaches” series from CBS Sports focusing on the Arenas with the best home court environment got me thinking about all of the Venues I’ve covered a college basketball game. (There’s 38 of them, and I’ll get to at least 40 this year with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden). Here’s how I’d gut instinct rank them based on no real, consistent criteria other than Memories from being there for games:

1. GCU Arena; Phoenix

I was sold when one of the GCU Athletic staff told me they had to stagger the student section entrance because people were getting trampled when it was a free for all. Closest thing to a rave you’ll get at a basketball game.

2. Barclays Center; Brooklyn, NY

3. Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis

4. United Center; Chicago

5. Assembly Hall; Bloomington, Ind.

The pitch of the seats on either sideline of the court makes it seem like the entire crowd is on top of the action.

6. Mackey Arena; West Lafayette, Ind.

7. State Farm Center; Champaign

8. Williams Arena; Minneapolis

9. Breslin Center; East Lansing, Mich.

10. Jersey Mike’s Arena; Piscataway, NJ

It ranks this high when Rutgers is good. Haven’t been there when that hasn’t been the case.

11. Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wis.

12. McKale Memorial Center; Tucson, Ariz.

13. Xfinity Center; College Park, Md.

14. Crisler Center; Ann Arbor, Mich.

15. Value City Arena; Columbus, Ohio

16. Enterprise Center; St. Louis

Have seen great game atmospheres when both the Illinois and Missouri fan bases are into it, but from a working standpoint just never know if the WiFi will actually work or not.

17. Pinnacle Bank Arena; Lincoln, Neb.

18. Redbird Arena; Normal

A nostalgia pick. I attended many games at Redbird before I actually covered one there.

19. Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, Iowa

20. Joel Coliseum; Winston-Salem, NC

21. Kohl Center; Madison, Wis.

22. CFE Arena; Orlando

Might rank higher if it didn’t take me two laps around the entire building to find someone who knew where I could pick up my credential. The UCF fans got after it. Plus there was Tacko Fall.

23. Joyce Center; South Bend, Ind.

24. PPG Paints Arena; Pittsburgh

25. T-Mobile Center; Kansas City, Mo.

26. Mizzou Arena; Columbia, Mo.

27. Welsh-Ryan Arena; Evanston

Pre-renovations Welsh-Ryan, which gave off a real dungeon vibe, would have ranked much lower.

28. Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, Tenn.

29. Bryce Jordan Center; State College, Pa.

Worst home court advantage in the Big Ten? Worst home court advantage in the Big Ten.

30. Lantz Arena; Charleston

31. MGM Grand Arena; Las Vegas

32. NOW Arena; Hoffman Estates

33. Indiana Farmers Coliseum; Indianapolis

34. Show Me Center; Cape Girardeau, Mo.

35. Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis

Just not a fan of basketball played in football stadiums. Might change my mind if I get to cover a Final Four.

36. Allstate Arena; Rosemont

37. Prairie Capital Convention Center; Springfield

The less said about Illinois’ games in Springfield (losses to North Florida, Chattanooga and almost Chicago State) the better.

38. Dodds Athletic Center; Champaign

As a reminder, the Illinois Women’s basketball team played on the Parkland campus when the State Farm Center was being renovated.