‘Good Lord, Woman’: Paige Spiranac’s Latest Sizzling Holiday Season Post Makes Golf Fans Drool

With only two days left for Christmas, all celebrities and sports entities have been sending their holiday wishes to their fans. While Golfers like Tiger Woods used a 7-second video to wish his fans happy holidays, the golf influencer Paige Spiranac has shared a picture of herself as a gift to her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Colorado native Spiranac has always been known for being different from other players. For this, she had to struggle a lot as a professional golfer. However, she received much love from her 10+ million followers across all social platforms for being who she is and creating engaging content online.

Paige Spiranac surprised her fans with a unique Christmas gift

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After casually sending a stunning photo of herself at the beginning of the month, Paige Spiranac has posted another one of her pictures on Twitter to wish her followers “Happy Holidays.”

As one can see in the picture, she looked beautiful in the picture. The 29-year-old has worn a red Christmas-season-themed mini dress, flaunting her straight long blonde hair. The Astonishing photo of her was more than enough for her followers to go crazy.

Notably, she has more than 730k followers on Twitter, and in one hour of posting this picture, she gained 310k views. Moreover, it also helped her get 200+ retweets and more than 10k likes on the platform. Furthermore, her followers filled her comment section praising the former professional golfer for her beauty.

Notably, many used the comment section to wish her ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy Holidays.’ However, most of them used it to appreciate the beauty of the Playing a Round podcast host.

The ex-pro almost broke Instagram with her stunning picture

The last time Spiranac broke Instagram was when Maxim named her the Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022. That is how much engagement she got in her profile after the international Magazine announced her Massive achievement. Then Spiranac had to repost the caption and images she added to let her followers know about her accomplishment.

DIVE DEEPER

‘I Went Viral’: 7 Years Later, Paige Spiranac Reveals The Person Who Made Her Famous

It wasn’t enough to break the platform, her holiday special post helped her earn a lot of engagement on Instagram. She received more than 60k likes and 1500+ comments for her Christmas-themed photo within one hour of posting it.

“Merry Christmas Paige!”

“Undisputed hottest woman on the planet!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Well it’s certainly happier now. May 2023 be your best year yet.”

“Mamma mia 😃 You are amazing Goddess 😚 Merry Christmas 4U 🎅”

Like on Twitter, many responded to her holiday wishes with similar messages. And most of the others complimented her for her beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac Once Shared a Cute Photo With Her Ex-Husband and Two Adorable Penguins

How do you like the early Christmas from Paige Spiranac?