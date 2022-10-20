Good Good’s Luke Kwon Returns To Golf After Brain Surgery

Just a few weeks ago, Good Good informed us of Luke Kwon’s serious injury. However, Luke has been making huge strides. He was able to receive a successful brain surgery which has helped him tremendously in his recovery.

Take a look at this, Kwon is back swinging the golf club once again!

@ahowgolfjournalist Back in his essence🔥 🎥:@lukekwongolf #thereturn #goodgood #strongernow #keepfighting #motivation #progolfer ♬ Unstoppable – Sia

You can see success in the surgery thanks to the Doctors and the hard work he has put into his recovery. Kwon’s form looks solid in this slow-mo! But wow, one month removed from everything, it’s just like picking up a bike again.

Here is one more video of his swing in real speed, along with some words he wanted to express to fans as well.

They wrote:

“Idk how else to say this without sounding tryhard-ish, but I read through everyone’s comments on my story, and I usually try to respond to everyone. It’s just way too many right now, so it’s overwhelming, but I’m reading thru everyone’s replies.”

From everyone here at Golficity, we wish Luke Kwon a continued speedy recovery!

Cover Image Via Instagram

