‘Good form’ – Lineker and Murphy offer reprieve in Adams handball verdict

BBC’s Match of the Day host Gary Lineker (Pic: PA)

ENGLAND Legend Gary Lineker admitted Che Adams will be “rueing his miss” in defeat to Wolves, but credited him for the form he has shown this season.

The 26-year-old thought he had leveled at Molineux but his second-half header was ruled out as the effort hit his own arm on the way into the net from two yards.

Adams mistimed his jump and failed to make a solid connection with his head – or any body part other than his arm – which would have been a certain goal.

Lineker, who scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for his country and now hosts BBC’s Match of the Day, was reviewing the highlights from Saints’ 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

“I think Che Adams will be rueing his miss, well it was a handball. It went in but obviously it came off his arm first. He’s been in good form as well,” he said.

Daily Echo:

Danny Murphy, who made 417 Premier League appearances across a solid career with Liverpool and Fulham, continued the analysis.

He joked: “He’s been in great form and it would be wrong of me to start analyzing someone’s heading ability, maybe Alan (Shearer) would be better at that.

“But he won’t want to watch it again,” Murphy insisted.

Adams has scored four goals so far this season, coming with braces in back-to-back games versus Leicester City and League One Cambridge United.

He has now gone three without a goal, while Saints failed to add an additional, experienced forward in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Adams and Sekou Mara will lead the line for Saints until at least January, with Adam Armstrong among a supporting cast tasked with playing a wide role.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article – we appreciate your support in reading the Daily Echo.

Subscribing to the Echo means you have unrestricted access to the latest news, features and Saints coverage – all with an advertising-light website.

You will also have full access to Saintsplusyour new home for Southampton FC Tactical analysis, features and much, much more.

Story continues

Don’t just take my word for it – subscribe today.

Follow the latest breaking news in the Southampton area by searching Southampton News – Breaking News and Incidents on Facebook

Follow the latest court and crime news on our dedicated group by searching Hampshire Court and Crime News on Facebook