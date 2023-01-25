Gonzalo Perez de Vargas! Spain celebrate crazy win over Norway







Share Tweet Share Share Email



It was 19 seconds before the end of 60 minutes. Norway had 25:24 lead and ball in possession. Everything was almost done, but Slovenia referees Lah and Sok decided to take the ball 5 seconds before the final buzzer due to inactivity after Norwegian wing Bjornsen decided to send the ball in the direction of his goal.

Dani Dujshebaev netted a goal for the draw in the last second!

After a great battle which lasted 80 minutes and four 5 minute extra-times, Bjorsen, who had 9 of 9 until that moment, jumped to score a goal which will lead the match into a penalty-shotout, but the goal was saved by Fantastic Gonzalo Perez de Vargas!

Spain are at the World Handball Championship 2023 semi-final! at the end 35:34 for European vice-champions.

35- Spain: Pérez de Vargas (Corrales); Ángel Fernández (8), Solé (3, 1p) , Casado, Guardiola, Daniel Dujshebaev (6), Peciña; Alex Dujshebaev (7), Figueras (5, 1), Serdio (1), Cañellas (5), Valera, Sánchez-Migallón, Odriozola (2).

34 – Norway: Bergerud (Saeveras); Sagosen (3, 1p) Barthold (8, 2p), Overby (2), Bjornsen (9) , O’Sullivan (4) , Rod (2); Gullerud (1), Johanessen, Reinkind (3), Grondahl (2).

Result :2-3, 3-6, 6-7, 8-9, 11-12, 12-13; 15-16, 17-18, 20-20, 22-22, 24-24, 25-25 (regular part) 27-27, 29-29; 32-32, 35-34.

PHOTO: IHF, Rafal Oleksiewicz