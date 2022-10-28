Gonzalez goal helps men to UAA win, 1-0, over WashU

Andres Gonzalez '25 (Photo by Lewis Glass / Sportspix.com)

Andres Gonzalez ’25 (Photo by Lewis Glass / Sportspix.com)

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brandeis University men’s soccer team picked up its first University Athletic Association win of the season Tonight as the Judges used a goal Midway through the first half to defeat the visiting Washington University Bears, 1-0, on Gordon Field.

TEAM RECORDS

  • Brandeis, 6-6-2, 1-4-0 UAA
  • WashU, 6-4-2, 2-1-2 UAA

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Brandeis controlled play in the first half, outshooting Washington U, 11-3.
  • The Judges broke through in the 30th minute is a corner kick. Sophomores Toby Marwell (New York, NY / Hunter Science) and Andres Gonzalez (Doral, Fla. / Divine Savior Academy), who checked in Moments earlier, combined on a corner kick. Marwell’s service found Gonzalez’s head, and he slammed it off the post and in for his second goal of the season.
  • WashU improved their offense in the second half, outshooting Brandeis, 8-4.
  • Brandeis senior Aiden Guthro (Newburyport, Mass./Newburyport) was up to the task, making six of his seven saves in the second 45 minutes.
  • His best stop came in the 63rdrd minute, when he denied the Bears’ Landon Green with a diving stop at the far right post.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

  • Brandeis finished with a 15-11 shot advantage for the game and a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
  • Guthro made seven saves, his third-highest total of the season, to record his fifth shutout.
  • WashU’s Matt Martin made four stops in the losing effort.
  • Corner kicks favored the Judges, 5-1.
  • WashU was whistled for 15 fouls to 14 for the home team, but the Judges assessed three yellow cards.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

  • Gonzalez’s goal was the third of his career, and his first career game-winner.
  • Marwell’s assist was the second of his season and career.
  • Guthro’s shutout was the 11thth of his career, while the win was his 12ththtying his career-high from last season.
  • This was the fifth-straight win by the home team in Brandeis’s series with WashU.
  • The Judges cut their deficit to 12-19-3 in the all-time series with the Bears.

UP NEXT

  • Brandeis will host top-ranked Chicago Sunday at 11 am The Maroons took their first blemish Tonight at NYU with a 0-0 draw.
  • WashU heads to NYU to play at the same time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button