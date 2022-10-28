Gonzalez goal helps men to UAA win, 1-0, over WashU

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brandeis University men’s soccer team picked up its first University Athletic Association win of the season Tonight as the Judges used a goal Midway through the first half to defeat the visiting Washington University Bears, 1-0, on Gordon Field.

TEAM RECORDS

Brandeis, 6-6-2, 1-4-0 UAA

WashU, 6-4-2, 2-1-2 UAA

HOW IT HAPPENED

Brandeis controlled play in the first half, outshooting Washington U, 11-3.

The Judges broke through in the 30 th minute is a corner kick. Sophomores Toby Marwell (New York, NY / Hunter Science) and Andres Gonzalez (Doral, Fla. / Divine Savior Academy) , who checked in Moments earlier, combined on a corner kick. Marwell’s service found Gonzalez’s head, and he slammed it off the post and in for his second goal of the season.

Brandeis senior Aiden Guthro (Newburyport, Mass./Newburyport) was up to the task, making six of his seven saves in the second 45 minutes.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Brandeis finished with a 15-11 shot advantage for the game and a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.

Guthro made seven saves, his third-highest total of the season, to record his fifth shutout.

WashU’s Matt Martin made four stops in the losing effort.

Corner kicks favored the Judges, 5-1.

WashU was whistled for 15 fouls to 14 for the home team, but the Judges assessed three yellow cards.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Gonzalez’s goal was the third of his career, and his first career game-winner.

Marwell’s assist was the second of his season and career.

Guthro’s shutout was the 11th th of his career, while the win was his 12th th tying his career-high from last season.

The Judges cut their deficit to 12-19-3 in the all-time series with the Bears.

UP NEXT