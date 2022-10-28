Gonzalez goal helps men to UAA win, 1-0, over WashU
Andres Gonzalez ’25 (Photo by Lewis Glass / Sportspix.com)
WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brandeis University men’s soccer team picked up its first University Athletic Association win of the season Tonight as the Judges used a goal Midway through the first half to defeat the visiting Washington University Bears, 1-0, on Gordon Field.
TEAM RECORDS
- Brandeis, 6-6-2, 1-4-0 UAA
- WashU, 6-4-2, 2-1-2 UAA
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Brandeis controlled play in the first half, outshooting Washington U, 11-3.
- The Judges broke through in the 30th minute is a corner kick. Sophomores Toby Marwell (New York, NY / Hunter Science) and Andres Gonzalez (Doral, Fla. / Divine Savior Academy), who checked in Moments earlier, combined on a corner kick. Marwell’s service found Gonzalez’s head, and he slammed it off the post and in for his second goal of the season.
- WashU improved their offense in the second half, outshooting Brandeis, 8-4.
- Brandeis senior Aiden Guthro (Newburyport, Mass./Newburyport) was up to the task, making six of his seven saves in the second 45 minutes.
- His best stop came in the 63rdrd minute, when he denied the Bears’ Landon Green with a diving stop at the far right post.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- Brandeis finished with a 15-11 shot advantage for the game and a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
- Guthro made seven saves, his third-highest total of the season, to record his fifth shutout.
- WashU’s Matt Martin made four stops in the losing effort.
- Corner kicks favored the Judges, 5-1.
- WashU was whistled for 15 fouls to 14 for the home team, but the Judges assessed three yellow cards.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Gonzalez’s goal was the third of his career, and his first career game-winner.
- Marwell’s assist was the second of his season and career.
- Guthro’s shutout was the 11thth of his career, while the win was his 12ththtying his career-high from last season.
- This was the fifth-straight win by the home team in Brandeis’s series with WashU.
- The Judges cut their deficit to 12-19-3 in the all-time series with the Bears.
UP NEXT
- Brandeis will host top-ranked Chicago Sunday at 11 am The Maroons took their first blemish Tonight at NYU with a 0-0 draw.
- WashU heads to NYU to play at the same time.