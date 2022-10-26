Gonzales: UNM commits to adding analysts to football staff next season

When a college football Coach refers to his Offensive Analyst or his defensive analyst, he’s not talking about a surly or a thin-skinned psychologist.

He’s talking about people who:

Watch and analyze hours upon hours of opposing teams’ game film.

Review, digest and interpret mountains of statistical data.

Self-scout the teams they work for.

Do lots of other things that make life and work easier and more productive for coaching staff.

And, yes, probably, sometimes serve as in-house psychologists.

As of now, they’re something the University of New Mexico football doesn’t have.

Come July, that will change.

Twice this week, first on his Monday radio interview on 610 AM/95.9 FM and again at UNM’s Tuesday sports news conference, Gonzales said funding for an Offensive and a defensive Analyst will be provided in the upcoming fiscal year.

They’re in favor.

“(Analysts) can give you stuff (from film) that you don’t have to spend all Sunday watching,” he said, “and then you can dive right into the game-plan stuff. That’s a pretty significant help.”

As of now, Gonzales does have volunteers and staff members who perform some of an analyst’s functions.

“But they’re not as experienced,” they said.

Without the support of UNM’s administration, he said — President Garnett S. Stokes, Athletic director Eddie Nuñez, Assistant Vice President David Williams — the addition of two analysts would not have been possible.

“If the right people in the right positions don’t see that value,” he said, “talking about President Stokes and Eddie and David, then you’re fighting an Uphill battle. We’re not fighting that Uphill battle.”

During Monday’s radio interview, Gonzales referenced Dirk Koetter, a former Boise State head Coach (1998-2000) who returned to his alma mater this summer as an Offensive Analyst after a career that took him to head coaching jobs at Arizona State and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and to NFL Offensive Coordinator jobs with the Buccaneers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons.

After Boise State head Coach Andy Avalos fired O-coordinator Tim Plow in late September, Koetter stepped into that job on an interim basis.

Former UNM head Coach Mike Locksley was hired by Nick Saban at Alabama as an Offensive analyst, then was promoted to co-offensive Coordinator before again becoming a head Coach at Maryland. (He’s 6-2 with the Terrapins this year.)

Kevin Cosgrove, the former UNM defensive coordinator under Bob Davie, was a defensive analyst at LSU in 2019.

Oh, by the way: LSU, the team that beat the Lobos 38-0 is in Baton Rouge on Sept. 24, lists 11 analysts on its staff.

Even in the Mountain West Conference, UNM has lagged behind.

Utah State, the Lobos’ opponent in their next game on Nov. 5, has four analysts — two on offense, two on defense.

Fresno State, which beat the Lobos 41-9 on Saturday, does not list any analysts. It does list three quality-control staff members, however.

In the current fiscal year, Gonzales said, he has been able to add a director of recruiting (Geno Ramsey Jr.), a director of player development (Jalen Harvey) and an administrative assistant (Tara Arrieta).

Gonzales, anticipating the reaction of some to putting more money into a football program that is 2-6 this season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, pointed to football’s real and potential role in the funding of UNM’s entire Athletic program from sources like television contracts, the Mountain West Conference and the College Football Playoff.

When the CFP expands from its current four-team format to 12, perhaps as soon as 2024, he said, “it’s going to give you more opportunities and more resources.

“… We’ll continue to get better from funding, and then you’ll see that on the field.”

Nov. 5

New Mexico at Utah State, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM