Gonzales nets five additions for UNM football

On Wednesday, New Mexico football announced five additions to its 2023 signing class as part of national signing day. Three players were offensive-line transfers from the junior college and FCS Ranks while the remaining two were high school recruits.

“Really happy to have filled out of class, being very intentional to fill gaps and bring in not only great players but great students,” New Mexico head Coach Danny Gonzales said in a release. “The competition we will have for playing time and reps will benefit us greatly as we head towards 2023.”

Wednesday’s signings bump the Lobos’ 2023 class up to 34 total players, with the possibility of further additions via the spring transfer window. Of these commits, 10 are prep recruits, 12 are junior-college transfers and 12 are Division I transfers.

Hunter Wiggins, a three-star safety from San Diego, was the highest-ranked Recruit the Lobos notched a commitment from on national signing day. Wiggins recorded 51 tackles and four interceptions as a senior at Lincoln High School while courting interest from Indiana, Colorado and Arizona.

Edward Blacklock, a cornerback from Houston, also signed with the Lobos. Blacklock recorded 44 tackles and two interceptions as a senior at Klein Forest High School and marks the eighth new player to join New Mexico’s secondary after seven players departed via the transfer portal.

After adding only two Offensive linemen up to this point, the Lobos picked up three through the JUCO and FCS ranks. JUCO transfers Reese Steele and Ikani Tuiono joined New Mexico with three years of eligibility remaining while FCS transfer Sam Telesa comes to the program with two years of eligibility.

Steele is the second commitment from Iowa Central Community College, joining wide receiver DJ Washington. In two seasons with the Tritons, Steele earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference honors and was a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Honorable mention following the 2022 season.

Tuiono redshirted his freshman season at Snow College before transferring to Independence Community College. He earned Honorable mention All-Jayhawk Conference honors in his lone year with the Pirates in 2022 and was rated as the eighth-best transfer JUCO lineman, according to 24/7sports.com.

Rounding out the class, Talesa started 16 games over four seasons with Georgetown and garnered Patriot League All-Academic Team honors three times.

The Lobos are set to begin spring practice on Feb. 14 and will have their spring game on March 6.