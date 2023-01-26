Gonzales native gets invite to pro football combine

By Vandy Van Epps, Gonzales Inquirer

There are a small percentage of college football players who get noticed by professional football leagues in the United States, but one former Gonzales Apache and Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions player will get that chance.

Corey Anzaldua, current SAGU student, received an opportunity from the American National Combine to showcase his skills on the football field.

The ANC serves as a supplement to the NFL National Scouting Combine and is the long-standing regional workout platform serving the NFL, XFL, Fan Controlled Football (FCF), USFL and CFL. ANC is also the exclusive operations provider to XFL Showcase and FCF Tryouts, according to the official website.

Corey has been working hard to put himself into a great position to be part of the combine.

“I am gonna go out there and try and just see what opportunities can come next and see what I can get out of it. All I can do is just put Christ first. And if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. If not, well then I’m gonna go on and I’ve got great things [ahead of me],” Anzaldúa said.

Corey describes his style of play like current NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu and how he was undersized like him.

“He’s just always been a great safety, he’s always produced. He was a top safety in the league a few years ago. And I try to watch some of his films and just try to play like him. He’s one of my Idols I would say,” Corey said.

Corey is currently getting his Master’s degree in organizational leadership at SAGU and is also a running backs Coach for his former college team as a Graduate assistant.

“Hopefully, one day I can go and get an Athletic director job at a high school. I want to be a head coach, either high school or college level.” Corey said.

Corey has a lot of support from his family, especially from his father, Isaac Anzaldua.

Isaac knows how much work his son has put in to get where he is at to get an invitation to the ANC and the importance of it.

“When you put in the time, the work and keep the faith and what God has asked of you and God’s commanded, you soon see the rewards. That’s what he’s experiencing now,” Isaac Anzaldua said.

Isaac and Corey’s family got a chance to see Corey play as a Gonzales Apache, then as a SAGU Lion and now possibly watch him make it to the pro level.

Isaac recalls the times when Corey heard that he was “too small, too little, he wasn’t fast enough, wasn’t quick enough and he wasn’t strong enough.”

“Those are all things he’s heard echoed throughout his career, but inside his heart, in his mind, God has taught him a different story the entire time. And he’s finding ways about it back he’s finding ways to push through,” Isaac said.

Corey said he is grateful for everything from his parents and his coaches for their support.

“I’ve always been undersized, but if you just believe in yourself and trust in God, anything can happen,” Corey concluded.

The American National Combines are scheduled first in Houston at Houston Christian University Saturday, April 15; and later in Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Chicago, Atlanta and St. Louis.