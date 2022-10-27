Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Julian Strawther named to college basketball award watch lists

Two more Gonzaga men’s basketball players are in contention for being named the best at their respective positions heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season. Drew Timme was named to the Karl Malone Award preseason watch list, while frontcourt mate Julian Strawther earned a spot on the Julius Erving Award watch list this week.

Fresh off being named an AP All-American and a contender for CBS Sports’ Player of the Year honors, Timme is back in the running for the best power forward honor, which he won in 2021. His position is subjective anyway, as he nearly claimed the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award last season as the best center in college basketball. Needless to say, Timme is one of the best post players in the Nation regardless of his designation.

Timme was the top scorer in the West Coast Conference averaging 18.4 points. In the NCAA Tournament, he elevated his game to lead the Zags to the Sweet Sixteen with 27.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the first two rounds.

Strawther is featured with a select group of 20 candidates who were recognized as some of the best small forwards in the country after a career-best season as a sophomore. The Las Vegas native brought his scoring average up from 3.4 to 11.8 while pulling down 5.8 rebounds, also a career-high. Strawther joined Timme and Rasir Bolton on the All-WCC preseason team heading into this season.

Many expect Strawther to elevate his game as a junior in an expanded role within the offense. It could be a Corey Kispert-esque type of season while playing alongside Timme at the power forward position should Coach Mark Few opt to play Nolan Hickman, Malachi Smith and Bolton all in the starting lineup. If all goes well, Strawther will join Kispert and Rui Hachimura as the only Zags to be named the best small forward in the country for a season.

Standing out won’t be easy on such a loaded roster that has four of its five starters in contention for a preseason college basketball award.

The Karl Malone Award is presented to the best power forward in the country while the Julius Erving Award is presented to the best small forward.