Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Julian Strawther named to college basketball award watch lists

Two more Gonzaga men’s basketball players are in contention for being named the best at their respective positions heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season. Drew Timme was named to the Karl Malone Award preseason watch list, while frontcourt mate Julian Strawther earned a spot on the Julius Erving Award watch list this week.

Fresh off being named an AP All-American and a contender for CBS Sports’ Player of the Year honors, Timme is back in the running for the best power forward honor, which he won in 2021. His position is subjective anyway, as he nearly claimed the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award last season as the best center in college basketball. Needless to say, Timme is one of the best post players in the Nation regardless of his designation.

