Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 5 predictions from proven model

The No. 9 The Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. Gonzaga has not lost a game since falling to then-No. 6 Baylor in a 64-63 final on Dec. 2. San Francisco is on a two-game losing skid after falling to San Diego in an 80-68 decision last Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 11 pm ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 11 points in the latest San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 156.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -11

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over/under: 156 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: San Francisco +450, Gonzaga -650

Featured Game | San Francisco Dons vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco has struggled with consistency this season, but that is not necessarily a bad thing for a large underdog. The Dons are capable of putting together huge performances, as evidenced by their 97-60 win against then-No. 25 Arizona State on Dec. 21. They are led by veteran guard Khalil Shabazz, who is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Senior guard Tyrell Roberts (14.2) and junior forward Zane Meeks (12.0) are both scoring in double figures as well, with Meeks pulling down a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. Gonzaga has only played one true road game this season, which resulted in a blowout loss to Texas on Nov. 16. The Bulldogs also lost neutral-site games to Purdue and Baylor, so they have not proven that they are worthy of Backing on the road.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has turned things around since losing to Baylor in early December, rattling off seven straight wins. The Bulldogs have averaged 100.8 points per game during their last five games, pouring in 111 points in their 23-point win over Pepperdine to open conference play. They are led by veteran forward Drew Timme, who is averaging 27.3 points per game since the loss to Baylor.

Timme is shooting 70.1% from the floor and is coming off a 35-point outing against Pepperdine. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists in that game, knocking down 15 of 19 attempts from the floor. Gonzaga has won 24 consecutive meetings between these teams, with San Francisco’s last win coming more than 10 years ago.

