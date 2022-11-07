Gonzaga vs. North Florida game preview: Zags men’s basketball officially tips off 2022-23 season

Basketball is often referred to as a game of runs.

It’s a theory the second-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team experienced firsthand in their exhibition matchups with No. 11 Tennessee on Oct. 28 and Warner Pacific on Wednesday.

Against Tennessee, the Zags had a four-point lead at the intermission before multiple scoring runs led to them being outscored by 23 points in the second half of a 99-80 loss.

The occasional lapses in focus didn’t go away when Gonzaga played Warner Pacific, as the Knights had 13-0 and 10-0 Offensive spurts. While the Zags still came out on top 101-70, head Coach Mark Few said his team can’t have the same rough stretches of play and expect to defeat North Florida in Monday’s regular-season opener at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

