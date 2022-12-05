Gonzaga vs. Kent State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) have lost two of their last three games, and are looking to get things turned around at home on Monday night against Kent State (6-2). Both of Kent State’s losses this season came on the road, but one was a hard-fought five-point loss to No. 2 Houston. Monday’s game will be the first meeting between the programs, but both finished at the top of their respective conferences’ regular season standings last year.

Tip-off from the McCarthey Athletic Center is set for 9 pm ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 14 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 152.5.

Gonzaga vs. Kent State spread: Gonzaga -14

Gonzaga vs. Kent State over/under: 152.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Kent State money line: Gonzaga -1100, Kent State +700

The Bulldogs are just 1-3 against ranked opponents this season, and their latest loss came on Friday to No. 6 Baylor, 64-63. Guard Julian Strawther had a rough game, with just 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Malachi Smith finished with the team-lead in scoring, and had 16 points with two steals in 27 minutes off the bench. Gonzaga struggled in part, because it hit just 27.3% of its 3-pointers.

The poor shooting performance from downtown was uncharacteristic, as the Bulldogs have hit 39.2% of their 3-pointers this season. Strawther has hit 42.5% of his threes, but Rasir Bolton has been Gonzaga’s most consistently dangerous shooter from distance, and has drained 48.5% of his 4.1 attempts per game. Both will be looking for a sharper performance than they had against Baylor, but Kent State has held opponents to 33% from beyond the arc.

Kent State didn’t have too much trouble with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at home this past Friday, and won 83-68. Sincere Carry scored a team-high 23 points, and he is the team’s top Offensive producer, at 18.5 points per game. Cil’Ron Hornbeak had a strong game as well, and scored 11 points to go with ten rebounds in the win.

Gonzaga comes into the game boasting the 17th-highest field goal percentage in the country at 49.9%. Conversely, Kent State has held their opponents to 36.6%, which is likewise the 17th-best mark in college basketball. Defensively, KSU has done well to win back possession before opponents have even had the chance to shoot, and have swiped 11.4 steals per game, which is ninth-best in college basketball. Malique Jacobs has been the team’s most prolific defender on that front, with four steals per appearance.

