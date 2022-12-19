Gonzaga, UCLA rises in latest top 25 power ranking

We’ve sprinted through most of non-conference play and the calendar already nears Christmas. The NCAA basketball season has been underway for over a month, but there’s still a lot of meat left on the bone. We’ve seen a lot already this season, but many of the teams in the Nation have only played about a third of their schedules and there’s plenty of action to come in the weeks ahead.

These first six weeks of college basketball have shown us a lot of things. We’ve seen tournaments end in unexpected victories. We’ve seen players emerge, both old faces and new. Transfers have made their new schools their homes while freshman standouts slowly make their mark on the game. Throw in some buzzer beaters, some early conference showdowns, and the crazy eventful Saturday we just watched and you’ve got yourself one amazing sport.

With nonconference play Mostly finished, we’re looking back at what’s happened and giving this week’s ranking of the top 25 teams in the nation. We can only base these rankings on what we’ve seen, as several teams have proven that preseason rankings or expectations will only take you so far when the games start happening. Most of this week’s action came from this wild Saturday, but there’s plenty of buzz in the world of college basketball. Let’s start running through this week’s teams and these rankings, knowing there’s been a few changes on the list.