Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s lead WCC basketball preseason rankings

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the WCC.

The WCC is Gonzaga and everyone else, and that’s not changing anytime soon. Still, last year represented a big milestone for the league (especially as we enter the final year before BYU heads to the Big 12): San Francisco became the WCC’s first team to earn an NCAA tournament at-large bid outside of the Bulldogs, Cougars and Saint Mary’s in two decades. Continued program growth from the likes of the Dons, Santa Clara (which produced a first-round NBA pick in 2022), San Diego and Portland keep this league relevant outside of just Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s at the top.

