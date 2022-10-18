Gonzaga players in the NBA: Jalen Suggs slated to start Orlando’s opener

While Tillie, was waived over the weekend, he's guaranteed $1.9 million from the club. Clarke Meanwhile is set to make over $50 million in four years (photo courtesy of Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter).

Former Gonzaga players in the NBA are having an up-and-down week as the league gets ready to tip off on Tuesday.

Jalen Suggs, heading into his sophomore season, suffered a leg injury in a preseason game over a week ago but is slated to start in the Orlando Magic’s season opener on Wednesday. Suggs took on a left knee sprain and a bone bruise after setting a ball screen for teammate Paolo Banchero, which had him out for Orlando’s last two preseason runs.

