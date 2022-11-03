Gonzaga men’s basketball tunes up for 2022-23 with exhibition vs. Warner Pacific

If there was anything for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team to feel positive about following a 99-80 loss to Tennessee on Friday, it was that the game didn’t count.

“Thank God,” said forward Drew Timme to the Spokesman-Review after a Reporter reminded him of the contest’s preseason designation. “That’s why you do these things. That’s the first team we’ve played so far other than ourselves and it’s a good learning experience.”

Before beginning the regular season against North Florida on Monday, the second-ranked Zags play one more exhibition on Wednesday as they host Warner Pacific at 6 p.m.

