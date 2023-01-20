Gonzaga falls, Auburn now holds College Basketball’s Longest home winning streak

Neville Arena became much more valuable overnight.

Auburn Basketball has won 28 straight games inside its home arena, which was the second-longest streak in the Nation behind Gonzaga, who had won 76-straight games inside the McCarthy Athletic Center. That changed Thursday night when Loyola Marymount defeated the Bulldogs, 68-67 on a shot by Cam Shelton with 12 seconds remaining. The loss snapped the historic streak, and now Gonzaga will have to start a new one at the place nicknamed “The Kennel.”

With Gonzaga’s loss, the Tigers now hold the nation’s longest winning streak. The streak began during the 2020-21 season when Auburn defeated Tennessee, 77-72 on Feb. 27, 2021. Auburn would go on to close out the season with two straight wins at home before surging to a perfect 16-0 record in 2021-22.

Auburn has earned several key wins during this current streak, including victories over Kentucky, Oklahoma, Murray State, Alabama, and Arkansas. The Tigers are currently 10-0 at home this season and will have the chance to continue their winning streak next Wednesday, Jan. 25, against Texas A&M.

