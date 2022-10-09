Gonzaga Bulldogs release 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Yet another attempted march to the NCAA Championship begins unofficially on Oct. 8 at Kraziness in the Kennel, less officially on Oct. 28 in an exhibition against Tennessee, and officially on Nov. 7 against North Florida.

The Zags have finally released their entire schedule, and it is a doozy, even by Gonzaga standards. The Zags will face off against Michigan State, Texas, Kentucky, Baylor, and Alabama. They will also play either Purdue or West Virginia, with the possibility of taking on Duke in the Championship game of the PK 85 Invitational.

And, to ensure that senior night wasn’t happening in the middle of February, the Zags secured a final home game against Chicago State in March to allow what very well could be a special team to go off to the WCC Tournament in style.

Just recently today, the Zags were named the top overall seed in a way-too-early ESPN Bracketology, and very well could open the season as the preseason AP No. 1 team for the third season in a row.

See below for the schedule.