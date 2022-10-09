Gonzaga Bulldogs release 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Yet another attempted march to the NCAA Championship begins unofficially on Oct. 8 at Kraziness in the Kennel, less officially on Oct. 28 in an exhibition against Tennessee, and officially on Nov. 7 against North Florida.

The Zags have finally released their entire schedule, and it is a doozy, even by Gonzaga standards. The Zags will face off against Michigan State, Texas, Kentucky, Baylor, and Alabama. They will also play either Purdue or West Virginia, with the possibility of taking on Duke in the Championship game of the PK 85 Invitational.

And, to ensure that senior night wasn’t happening in the middle of February, the Zags secured a final home game against Chicago State in March to allow what very well could be a special team to go off to the WCC Tournament in style.

Just recently today, the Zags were named the top overall seed in a way-too-early ESPN Bracketology, and very well could open the season as the preseason AP No. 1 team for the third season in a row.

See below for the schedule.

2022-23 Schedule

Date Time (PT) Channel Opponent
10/28/2022 6:00 P.M PPV Stream Link Tennessee (Exhibition)
11/2/2022 vs. Warner Pacific (Exhibition)
11/7/2022 vs. North Florida
11/11/2022 ESPN vs. Michigan State (San Diego, California)
11/16/2022 6:30 PM ESPN2 @ Texas
11/20/22 4:30 PM ESPN vs. Kentucky
11/24/2022 9:30 PM ESPN vs. Portland State (PK 85)
11/25/2022 PK 85
11/27/2022 PK 85
12/2/2022 vs. Baylor (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
12/5/2022 vs. Kent State
12/9/2022 vs. Washington
12/12/2022 vs. Northern Illinois
12/17/2022 10:00 A.M CBS vs. Alabama (Birmingham, Alabama)
12/20/2022 vs. Montana
12/28/2022 vs. Eastern Oregon
12/31/2022 vs. Pepperdine
1/5/2023 8:00 P.M ESPN Network @ San Francisco
1/7/2023 @ Santa Clara
1/12/2023 6:30 PM ESPN Network @BYU
1/14/2023 7:00 PM ESPN Network vs. Portland
1/19/2023 vs. LMU
1/21/2023 @ Pacific
1/28/2023 @ portland
2/2/2023 8:00 P.M CBS Sports Network vs. Santa Clara
2/4/2023 7/7:30 PM ESPN Network @ Saint Mary’s
2/9/2023 6:00 P.M ESPN Network vs. San Francisco
2/11/2023 7:00 PM ESPN Network vs. BYU
2/16/2023 8:00 P.M CBS Sports Network @ LMU
2/18/2023 @Pepperdine
2/23/2023 8:00 P.M ESPN Network vs. San Diego
2/25/2023 7:00 PM ESPN Network vs. Saint Mary’s
3/1/2022 vs. Chicago State

