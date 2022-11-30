Gonzaga basketball to Honor Dan Dickau, Courtney Vandersloot and Kelly Olynyk

Dan Dickau, Courtney Vandersloot and Kelly Olynyk’s impact on Gonzaga basketball have paved the way for both the men’s and women’s programs to flourish beyond their playing careers.

All three standouts guided their respective teams to multiple NCAA Tournament Appearances and West Coast Conference (WCC) Championships through their stellar play on the court. Dickau and Vandersloot were named conference player of the year and All-Americans while setting numerous program records throughout their careers.

