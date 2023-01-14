Gonzaga at Portland: Free Live Stream College Basketball, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Women’s Gonzaga (16-2) basketball team is looking to catch its men’s counterparts, who have been a national championship contender for years now. Gonzaga enters today as the 20th-ranked team in the country. It has risen up to be the best overall team in the West Coast Conference but is tied in the conference standings at 6-0 with its opponents today, Portland (12-5). Before conference plays the Pilots were 6-5 overall and have feasted with wins over teams in the middle or the bottom of the WCC while the Bulldogs have been consistent all season in non-conference and conference play.

