Gonzaga at Portland: Free Live Stream College Basketball, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Women’s Gonzaga (16-2) basketball team is looking to catch its men’s counterparts, who have been a national championship contender for years now. Gonzaga enters today as the 20th-ranked team in the country. It has risen up to be the best overall team in the West Coast Conference but is tied in the conference standings at 6-0 with its opponents today, Portland (12-5). Before conference plays the Pilots were 6-5 overall and have feasted with wins over teams in the middle or the bottom of the WCC while the Bulldogs have been consistent all season in non-conference and conference play.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Portland today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Bulldogs took care of business against Santa Clara (78-61) in their last game behind a big first quarter and a double-double from Yvonne Ejim (16 points and 12 rebounds).

They are led by the duo of junior Ejim (16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game) on the inside and senior Kaylynne Young (16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game) on the perimeter.

On the other side for the Pilots, they counter with junior Alex Fowler with 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game doing a little bit of everything on 65% shooting from the field.

