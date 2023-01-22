Gonzaga at Pacific: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nationally ranked No. 6 Gonzaga will head on the road this weekend to Stockton, California, and into the Alex G. Spanos Center to take on West Coast Conference Rival Pacific. The Bulldogs are 16-4 this season. They lost early in the year to No. 11 at the time Texas, No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 at the time Baylor. They also have some Massive wins against No. 4 Alabama, Kentucky and No. 8 Xavier. They are 5-1 in conference play after dropping a huge loss to Loyola Marymount just a couple of days ago. In the one-point loss, Drew Timme only had 17 points on five-for-12 shooting with seven rebounds. He is averaging 21.3 points this season. Julian Strawther, who is averaging 13.4 points per game, only put in six points.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Pacific in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Tigers are 10-11 this season overall including 3-3 against conference opponents in the WCC. They lost 78-57 in their last outing against San Francisco. They beat Pepperdine in their last win 80-75.

In that loss to San Francisco, guard Donovan Williams scored 15 points on three-for-seven from the field with a team-high five rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. Only one other player scored double digits, and he also came off the bench.

