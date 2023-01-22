Gonzaga at Pacific: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nationally ranked No. 6 Gonzaga will head on the road this weekend to Stockton, California, and into the Alex G. Spanos Center to take on West Coast Conference Rival Pacific. The Bulldogs are 16-4 this season. They lost early in the year to No. 11 at the time Texas, No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 at the time Baylor. They also have some Massive wins against No. 4 Alabama, Kentucky and No. 8 Xavier. They are 5-1 in conference play after dropping a huge loss to Loyola Marymount just a couple of days ago. In the one-point loss, Drew Timme only had 17 points on five-for-12 shooting with seven rebounds. He is averaging 21.3 points this season. Julian Strawther, who is averaging 13.4 points per game, only put in six points.

