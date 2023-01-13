Gonzaga at BYU: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the West Coast Conference’s best teams will square off today as the nationally ranked No. 8 Gonzaga head on the road to take on BYU. The Bulldogs are 14-3 overall this season and 3-0 against conference opponents. Two of the team’s three losses this season came against top-10 teams, including No. 10 Texas and No. 3 Purdue. They took down No. 12 Xavier and No. 4 Alabama, but they also have a loss to unranked Baylor on their resume. They were able to get a win over Santa Clara on the road 81-76 in their last game. In that win, Drew Timme dropped 20 points with six rebounds and four assists. Guard Nolan Hickman, who averages just 8.8 points per game, had himself a day with 20 points.

