Gonzaga at BYU: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the West Coast Conference’s best teams will square off today as the nationally ranked No. 8 Gonzaga head on the road to take on BYU. The Bulldogs are 14-3 overall this season and 3-0 against conference opponents. Two of the team’s three losses this season came against top-10 teams, including No. 10 Texas and No. 3 Purdue. They took down No. 12 Xavier and No. 4 Alabama, but they also have a loss to unranked Baylor on their resume. They were able to get a win over Santa Clara on the road 81-76 in their last game. In that win, Drew Timme dropped 20 points with six rebounds and four assists. Guard Nolan Hickman, who averages just 8.8 points per game, had himself a day with 20 points.

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cougars are not nationally ranked like Gonzaga, but they are the No. 3 team in the conference with a 13-6 overall record and a 3-1 record against WCC opponents.

Fousseyni Traore leads the team averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He also contributes 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks per game. Dallin Hall leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game.

