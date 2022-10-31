“Gonna Trick or Treat or Something?”: Fans Left Baffled at Ex-NBA Finalist’s Viral Halloween Costume

As Halloween was upon us, NBA players around the league chose to indulge themselves in the holiday festivities. Many players chose to dress up in costumes for Halloween. And one of them was Boston Celtics center, Grant Williams. As the Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards at their home court on Halloween, Grant Williams made sure to strike some fear in the hearts of his opponents.

The Celtics center came to TD Garden dressed as ‘The Batman.’ They walked up into the arena, nodded at a few people, and went on to the locker room. His costume may not have been the most accurate but his attitude was.

Grant Williams diving into his dark side

As Williams walked through the corridors, he kept a silent demeanor. Trying his best to impersonate the Dark Knight and his persona. And you can be sure that his teammates sure got a kick out of his costume in the locker room.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 07: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots over Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of the game at TD Garden on February 07, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings /Getty Images)

Whatever went down in the locker room before the game surely worked as the Boston Celtics took down the Washington Wizards 112-94. And Williams had a good game in the 25 minutes of playing time off the bench.

He ended the night with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block while shooting a healthy 4-6 from the field.

It wasn’t just teammates who were taken back by Grant’s costume, fans couldn’t get enough of it either. One fan commented, “Bro gonna trick or treat or something.” While another fan said, “Looks like he just got the last costume at Walmart Clarence section.”

Williams’ costume could’ve been a bit better. As fans, as much as they enjoyed seeing him like this, also took some hilarious jabs at him and his costume.

NBA players with great costumes over the years

Well, at the end of the day, it shouldn’t matter to Williams. They came dressed as the Dark Knight and managed to go home with the win.

NBA players have a history of dressing up for Halloween. Players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard are some of the few who have had great costumes in the past few years.

Even Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson gave a tribute to the Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird. Not only did Klay dress up as Bird, but he also enacted his playstyle is on the court by doing a few moves.