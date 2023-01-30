“Gone Before Their Time”: Martial Arts Community Is Left Saddened After Bruce Lee’s Adorable Picture With His Son Resurfaces

The 20th-century pop culture icon, Bruce Lee left the world for his Heavenly abode 50 years ago, leaving behind his Legacy to ponder. The Legend passed away six days before witnessing his artistry in his 1973 cult-classic, Enter the Dragon. Nevertheless, his son Brandon Lee also shared the same Fate as his father and passed away before beholding his exemplary performance in the 1994 superhit, The Crow. The two stars indeed left the world too early. However, the bequest and art they left behind still live in the hearts of their fans.

Recently, the picture of the Little Phoenix with his son Brandon Lee was resurfaced that received a multitude of veneration from fans. While some paid their Homage to the father–son duo, others contemplated the enormity and vastness of their legacy, have they been alive today.

Fans revered Bruce Lee and Brandon Lee’s picture

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee recently shared an old picture of her father and her brother through Bruce Lee’s official Instagram handle. In the black and white throwback photo, Lee was seen in his martial art stance, while his son was trying to pose like Lee. Forthwith sharing the post, fans brimmed the comment section with their heartfelt eulogies for the two.

Pondering over the fact that what it would be like if the Dragon and the Crow had shared the screen together, one fan penned, “father and son it would have been so cool if Brandon Lee and Bruce Lee had made a movie together“. Expressing his Homage the fan further added, “Rest in peace two legends…..Gone before their time but never Forgotten“.

The other folks wrote,

“Still watchin’ Master Bruce Lee’s movies on YouTube and learning to fight against all odds“

“Chip of the old block, great father and great son, I love you both“

“The men are standing, may god have mercy on them“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“RIP both of them“

DIVE DEEPER

“The Crow and the Dragon”: Resurfaced Picture of Bruce Lee With His Son Wins Over Internet

Commenting on the Little Dragon and the Crow’s martial arts prowess, one even wrote, “those two are slick“. Clearly, Bruce Lee and Brandon Lee’s Legacies are still cherished and revered by their fans. In fact, they rule the hearts of many around the globe. Rest in peace, legends.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if both of them were present here? If yes, then share your thoughts and eulogies for the father–son duo in the comment section below.

Watch this story: Relive the iconic on-screen fights of the goat Bruce Lee from his movie collection