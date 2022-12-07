GOMEZ VOTED TO UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-NORTH REGION

INDIANAPOLIS – IUPUI men’s soccer standout Josemir Gomez was recently named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-North Region second team, following a standout rookie campaign for the Jaguars. Gomez helped power the Jaguars to a runner-up finish in the Horizon League Tournament and was voted the league’s Freshman of the Year by the head coaches. He was also named First Team All-Horizon League and selected to the league’s All-Freshman Team.

Gomez helped fuel a 7-7-6 record and 4-2-3 mark in Horizon League play, tallying a team-high nine goals from his attacking position. He also contributed three assists and was third on the Squad with 43 shot attempts with a team-high 19 shots on goal.

His nine goals were tied for second-most in the Horizon League this season and his 21 points were fourth in the league standings.

They had a multi-goal game with a pair of scores in a win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 2 and had at least one point in 11 of his 19 appearances. They scored goals in three straight games from Sept. 2-10 and later had a point in six straight contests from Oct. 1-29. He totaled four goals and two assists during that span, including goals against Butler (Oct. 8), Northern Kentucky (Oct. 12), Oakland (Oct. 22) and Purdue Fort Wayne (Oct. 29).