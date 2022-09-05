GoLocalProv | “Support the Arts By Drinking Beer”
Monday, September 05, 2022
The Stadium Theater is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29.
“A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
Festivities will begin at 6:00 PM and continue until 8:30 PM. Admission is $30 (includes UNLIMITED beer, wine, food and Stadium Theater glass!)
Tickets are available at the Stadium Theater box office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Stadium Theater Beer Fest will be held at the Theater which is located at 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket.
Participating Breweries, Vineyards and Vendors Include:
Apothic Wines
Beach Juice
Castle Island Brewing Co.
Chair 2
Growler Power
Estancia Vineyards
Harpoon
High Noon
Long Trail Brewing Co.
Lops Brewing
‘Merican Mule Craft Cocktails
Overstone
Night Shift Brewing
Ravenous Brewing Co.
Risata Wines
UFO Beer Company
Whalers
Participating Restaurants:
Black Bar & Grille
Ciro’s Tavern
Savini’s Pomodoro
Kay’s Restaurant
Olly’s Pizzeria
Parma Ristorante
