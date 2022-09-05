GoLocalProv | “Support the Arts By Drinking Beer”

View Larger +

The Stadium Theater is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29.

“A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.

Festivities will begin at 6:00 PM and continue until 8:30 PM. Admission is $30 (includes UNLIMITED beer, wine, food and Stadium Theater glass!)

GET THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS HERE — SIGN UP FOR GOLOCAL FREE DAILY EBLAST

Tickets are available at the Stadium Theater box office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.

The Stadium Theater Beer Fest will be held at the Theater which is located at 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket.

Participating Breweries, Vineyards and Vendors Include:

Apothic Wines

Beach Juice

Castle Island Brewing Co.

Chair 2

Growler Power

Estancia Vineyards

Harpoon

High Noon

Long Trail Brewing Co.

Lops Brewing

‘Merican Mule Craft Cocktails

Overstone

Night Shift Brewing

Ravenous Brewing Co.

Risata Wines

UFO Beer Company

Whalers

Participating Restaurants:

Black Bar & Grille

Ciro’s Tavern

Savini’s Pomodoro

Kay’s Restaurant

Olly’s Pizzeria

Parma Ristorante

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.