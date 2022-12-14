GoLocalProv | New Artists’ Studio Gallery Opens

View Larger +

Art spaces that Bend Definitions are an asset to the community. Beyond traditional galleries and institutional venues, other places in which to experience artworks add much to the cultural scene. In the heart of Westerly, painter Annie Wildey and photographer Michael Fanelli have joined forces to open a new space that blurs the line between gallery, studio, and something altogether new. Their venture, AiR Studio Gallery, is a laudable addition to the Rhode Island art community.

Located at 19-B Railroad Avenue in Westerly, AiR Studio Gallery is a bright space offering expertly painted Seascapes by Wildey and contemporary Photographs with an experimental edge by Fanelli. The name AiR comes from the term “artists in residence” and gives a peek into what the co-owners are aiming to do with the venue. With three rooms and an abundance of space, visitors will find the first exhibition brings together paintings, photographs, and prints in surprising and inventive ways. AiR will also be an active studio in which Wildey and Fanelli will make their work. Located just across the street from the Westerly Amtrak Station and the Arts Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, AiR Promises to add something new to the community.

Speaking of what she hopes AiR brings to the town, artist and Westerly Resident Wildey says, “As a working studio and gallery, I hope that AiR will open the door on the creative process a little and invite people in, sharing the journey and not just the finished pieces. An artist studio can be a lonely place. We need solitude to focus and be in the creative zone or ‘flow’. But part of being an artist is sharing with the public, connecting, communicating, and having a conversation. As an introvert with extrovert tendencies, I value the solitude but also crave collaboration and community.”

The idea for AiR was inspired in part by a Residency in which Wildey participated at Westerly’s United Theater earlier this year. She explains, “Being at the United this summer reminded me of the pleasure and value in interacting with the public. Art and art galleries can be intimidating to many people. At AiR I want the community to feel welcome and encouraged to ask questions and enjoy experiencing our work and conversations. We plan on presenting a range of work at a variety of different price points. If someone connects with my work, I want them to be able to take it home whether it is a large original painting, a print, a calendar, or a pack of notecards.”

For her partner in this new project, Wildey has teamed up with photographer Michael Fanelli. Like Wildey, much of Fanelli’s work is inspired by local landscapes and specifically by water. Where Wildey often paints tumultuous shores with broad horizons, Fanalli tends to focus on tiny details that might be missed if not captured in a photograph.

Asked what he thinks it will be like to share space with a painter, Fanelli says, “Time will tell! We are one week in; I know it will be fun and I’m excited to see what lies ahead. On an interpersonal level we get along well and share a similar vision for how the space might evolve. Obviously, photography and painting are very different, but in our case, I think they work together well, both in terms of subject matter and our approaches to it. Annie’s work is more macro, often capturing an entire scene, while my work is more micro, concentrating on details that might be easily overlooked.”

In addition to showing their work and engaging with guests about their respective creative processes, Wildey and Fanelli see the potential to collaborate or host events highlighting fellow local creatives. They are already testing out this model with special programs this month. On Friday, December 16, from 5-8 pm and Saturday, December 17 from 1-4 pm, AiR will host a holiday pop-up with guest artists Kathy Johnson, Diana Sartor, and Laura Gaffke who will be sharing their artful gift ideas.

Speaking of what he hopes visitors experience at AiR, Fanelli says in part, “Hopefully visitors to the space will come away with an experience of a surprising Synergy between Annie’s and my work. We invited Shari Weschler of Coastal Contemporary Gallery to help us curate our first show. Our work is hung together in a way that stimulates a visual conversation, giving the Viewer an Immersive experience.”

An inventive space with much potential, AiR promises to be an important new art space to follow.

AiR Studio Gallery is located at 19-B Railroad Avenue in Westerly. It is open Thursday – Sunday from 1-6 pm each day and also by appointment. Learn more about Michael Fanelli at www.michaelfanelli.com and about Annie Wildey at www.anniewildey.com.

